Corn Belt Ports and Louisiana Ports Sign Cooperative Endeavor Agreement

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In a move to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Mississippi River’s vital agricultural and industrial trade routes, the Upper and Lower Mississippi River ports signed their first-ever Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) at the National Waterways Conference’s Annual Meeting. This historic partnership is poised to drive significant advancements in cooperation efforts toward business development, infrastructure investment, and federal support for port operations along America’s Marine Highways 35 and 55.

The signatories, convened by Corn Belt Ports, include Plaquemines Port, Harbor and Terminal District, Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Port of New Orleans, Port of South Louisiana, and St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District.

Key goals of the agreement include:

Expanding Global Markets for U.S. Agricultural Products

In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the ports will address supply chain bottlenecks and enhance the flow of agricultural exports from the Midwest to global markets through Louisiana’s coastal ports. In addition, the group will convene an annual agricultural business development event in New Orleans. Support federal port and waterways infrastructure investment, navigation channel maintenance, and dredging funding priorities.

The ports will take a unified approach to government relations in natural and man-made infrastructure and construction, operations, and maintenance. Coalitions are more powerful than the simple sum of their parts, and multi-front government relations are more effective than individual, disjointed efforts. Support for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Reforms

Recognizing the essential role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in maintaining inland waterways, the ports will actively support ongoing reform initiatives aimed at increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of water resources infrastructure development. Support for MARAD Marine Highway Programs

The CEA will bolster efforts to create and strengthen federal programs that meet the needs of ports along Marine Highways 35 and 55, ensuring these critical trade routes remain viable and competitive.

This CEA marks a significant step forward in the unified effort to advance the economic and operational capabilities of ports up and down the Mississippi River. By working together, the Upper and Lower Mississippi River ports will ensure that these vital trade routes continue to serve as a major backbone of America’s agricultural and manufacturing industries.