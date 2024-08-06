Cordish Gaming Group Appoints New VP of Marketing for $270M Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (press release) – Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, has named Joshua Robinson as vice president of marketing for the new Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. This $270+ million gaming, dining, hotel and entertainment destination is set to debut in Bossier City in Q1 2025, featuring the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market.

As vice president of marketing, Robinson will spearhead the strategic development and execution of marketing initiatives at this premier gaming, dining and entertainment venue. His responsibilities include providing leadership for the marketing department’s daily operations, including overseeing all facets of marketing programs, loyalty initiatives, creative strategies, traditional and social media campaigns, advertising, sponsorships, special events, promotions, entertainment offerings, guest services, player development and group sales. A native of Louisiana and a respected leader in casino marketing and operations, he brings a wealth of experience from prominent roles at key Louisiana properties. His previous positions include chief marketing officer at Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles,vice president of marketing at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles and vice president of marketing and hotel operations at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

With expertise spanning advertising, promotions, events and hotel management, Robinson has consistently elevated properties under his stewardship to top regional and state rankings. His proven track record will be pivotal as Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana aims to redefine the gaming and entertainment landscape in the Ark-La-Tex region. Throughout his career, he has been recognized as a rising star and featured on prestigious professional watch lists including Northwest Louisiana 40 under 40 and Southwest Louisiana 13 Thriving 30 Somethings. He is actively involved in community service, serving on boards such as the Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, American Cancer Society Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana American Cancer Society and Southwest Louisiana Relay for Life.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua home to the executive team at Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana,” said John J. Chaszar, executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, in a press release. “As a Louisiana native, Joshua’s local roots and extensive experience in the state’s gaming industry uniquely position him to drive awareness and establish Live! Casino as the leading gaming and entertainment destination in this region.”

The Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana project is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits, including $35 million in gaming tax revenues for Bossier City and over $168 million for the state of Louisiana within the first five years of operation. It will also create 1,500 new construction jobs and permanent positions in gaming and hospitality, totaling approximately $34 million in salaries, wages, and tips.

Upon its grand opening, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will unveil more than 47,000 square feet of cutting-edge gaming space, featuring over 1,000 slot machines and 40 live-action table games, complemented by a sportsbook. The property will also include an upscale 550-room hotel with a resort pool and fitness center. Additionally, guests can enjoy a 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Event Center for top-tier entertainment and conventions, alongside 30,000 square feet of exceptional dining and entertainment options, including The Prime Rib® steakhouse, Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar, Luk Fu, and Ridotto Grand Café.

For information about Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, visit www.LiveCasinoLA.com.