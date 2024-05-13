Login
People on the Move

Corder Joins HANO as Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations

May 13, 2024

NEW ORLEANS – Calandra Corder has joined the Housing Authority of New Orleans as director of communications and intergovernmental relations.

Corder is an award-winning veteran broadcast journalist with local television news and network experience. 

“Ms. Corder has an impeccable background in media relations and communications, “ said Evette Hester, HANO executive director. “Her immediate projects will include the agency’s rebranding, new website development, and expanding the communications department.”

Corder received a degree in communications and a minor in English from Stillman College in 1991. She is a member of the New Orleans Press Club and the National Association of Black Journalists

“HANO is an essential institution that provides affordable housing, vouchers and various client services to the New Orleans community,” said Corder. “I am honored to join an organization doing amazing work and look forward to elevating the brand.”

