Copado to Establish Global Headquarters in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Copado Inc., an enterprise software company specializing in automation and artificial intelligence, announced plans to invest $1 million to establish its global headquarters in New Orleans, less than two years after opening its first Louisiana office.

The company expects to create 59 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $103,808, approximately 54% above the average Orleans Parish wage, while retaining 70 existing positions. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will generate an additional 77 indirect jobs, bringing the total projected employment impact to 136 new positions in Southeast Louisiana.

Copado’s global headquarters will occupy the entire sixth floor of 400 Poydras St. in downtown New Orleans, bringing together employees across key business functions to support the company’s international operations and growth.

- Sponsors -

The company develops software that helps businesses build, test and deploy applications. Its technology includes tools for managing software development and AI agents, which are systems designed to perform tasks with varying degrees of autonomy while operating under human oversight.

“New Orleans is where we’re building Copado’s future,” said Ted Elliott, CEO of Copado. “We’ve found extraordinary talent here and a community that shares our belief that the next generation of technology companies can be built anywhere great people come together. As the way software is built and delivered transforms, we want Louisiana’s talent to help lead the way. Establishing our global headquarters here is a long-term commitment to this city, its people and its growing technology economy. Talented people shouldn’t have to leave Louisiana to build careers at the forefront of that transformation. We’re creating those opportunities right here.””

Elliott said establishing the headquarters represents a long-term investment in the region’s technology workforce.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

“Establishing our global headquarters here is a long-term commitment to this city, its people and its growing technology economy. Talented people shouldn’t have to leave Louisiana to build careers at the forefront of that transformation. We’re creating those opportunities right here,” he said.

Third Headquarters Announcement in Less Than a Month

Copado is the third company in less than a month to announce a headquarters investment in New Orleans, following announcements by Sicona Battery Technologies and Applied Atomics.

The announcement also builds on Copado’s initial investment in Louisiana. In 2024, the company announced plans to establish its first Louisiana office at The Shop, a coworking space in New Orleans, and has since expanded its operations and relationships with local universities, businesses and the technology community.

- Sponsors -

“Two years after setting up an office here, we are thrilled that Copado has announced they are moving their global headquarters to our city,” said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “Copado’s decision confirms that New Orleans can compete for fast-growing, innovative companies. We have incredible assets and a great quality of life, and we will keep making investments in our city’s infrastructure and in our workforce talent to attract, retain, and grow businesses that create opportunities for our residents.”

According to Greater New Orleans Inc., Copado initially announced plans for 20 employees when it established its New Orleans operation. Its local workforce has since grown to nearly 100 employees, reflecting the company’s expansion in the region ahead of the headquarters announcement.

“Two years ago, Copado decided to give New Orleans a try, and this announcement shows how much the city has delivered,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “After experiencing rapid growth driven by direct access to qualified local talent, ease of recruitment, and the best software incentive in the country, the company’s leadership chose to make New Orleans its global operations home. That decision bolsters a growing sector and sends a clear message to tech companies everywhere about what this region can offer.”

According to GNO Inc., Copado’s leadership and board evaluated New Orleans’ workforce, operating costs and quality of life before deciding to establish the company’s global headquarters in the city. The organization said the availability of local talent helped drive Copado’s expansion.

Building Louisiana’s Technology Workforce

Copado has developed relationships with Louisiana universities through internships and workforce development initiatives. Its most recent summer internship class included graduates of Tulane University, Louisiana State University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Dillard University.

The company plans to expand its university partnerships and internship programs statewide, offering students hands-on experience in software development and opportunities for educators to engage with emerging technologies.

State Incentives Support Copado Headquarters Expansion

To secure the headquarters project, Louisiana offered Copado an incentives package that includes a $375,000 performance-based grant and workforce development assistance through LED FastStart.

Copado is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program and Digital Interactive Media and Software Development program, which provide incentives for qualifying businesses and software development activities.

“Companies are choosing Louisiana not just as a place to invest, but as a place to lead from,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “Headquarters investments put Louisiana at the center of a company’s strategy, bringing the leadership, decision-making and high-value jobs that shape its future to our state. Copado’s decision deepens Louisiana’s role in global technology while building on the innovation already happening across our state.”

According to Copado, its technology is used by more than 1,200 global brands, and the company has a global community of more than 150,000 practitioners. Copado’s software supports development and deployment across Salesforce and other enterprise applications, with an increasing focus on AI-assisted software delivery.