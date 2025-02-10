Cooper Consolidated Announces Expansion of Stevedoring Fleet

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Cooper Consolidated announced the expansion of its bulk stevedoring fleet with the addition of two 4000C Series Equilibrium Cranes, the largest cranes built by E-crane. These cranes, named “Pelican” and “Creole King”, solidify Cooper Consolidated, LLC, as the Mississippi River’s premier bulk stevedoring service provider.

“Cooper Consolidated is constantly aiming to provide our customers with the highest quality of service and the most efficient cargo handling,” said Chris Blanchard, Executive Director of Cooper Consolidated, LLC. “The addition of North America’s largest E-cranes to our fleet helps us continue to meet our high standards and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The “Pelican” and “Creole King” will handle both bulk and breakbulk cargoes on the Mississippi River. These high capacity cranes offer the latest technology to ensure less maintenance, longer component life, and better energy efficiency.

- Sponsors -

Each crane is mounted on new barges measuring 200’ x 72’ x 12’ built in 2024 at Corn Island Shipyard in Grandview, IN.

“The decision to bring the largest E-Cranes to the Mississippi River was a collaborative effort between the E-Crane and Cooper Consolidated teams and continues our tradition of adding unique assets to our operations that offer value for our customers.” said Billy Fitzpatrick, Managing Director of Sales and Stevedoring at Cooper Consolidated, LLC.

The “Pelican” was erected and commissioned in Dec. 2024, and the “Creole King” is set to begin operations in May 2025.

About Cooper Consolidated, LLC

Cooper Consolidated is the largest asset-backed stevedoring, barge, marine, and logistics company operating in the ports of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, South Louisiana, and Plaquemines. With offerings that span the entire reach of the Lower Mississippi River between Southwest Pass and Baton Rouge, Cooper Consolidated’s services are provided and directed by its own assets and employees, thereby providing customers with the most reliable and flexible service that can be achieved.