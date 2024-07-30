COOLinary Celebrates 20th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release) — New Orleans & Company has announced its annual restaurant promotion, COOLinary New Orleans, with extended dates and a charity partnership. This year’s event will take place Aug. 1 through Sept. 15 and feature some of the city’s premiere dining establishments with curated prix-fix menus at reduced prices. Notably, this year’s celebration also includes a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, which became the world’s largest food bank after Hurricane Katrina.

COOLinary is one of many examples of how New Orleans & Company is working to elevate New Orleans’ cultural assets and drive business during a need period. While the summer is considered a typically slower season for the city, New Orleans & Company has booked nine major conventions in Quarter 3 and the city has been recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the top places to visit in August.



From Creole classics to contemporary twists on Southern staples, over 100 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus that allow diners to explore a variety of dishes. Prices range as low as $28 or less for two-course lunches and $58 or less for three-course brunches and dinners. Diners are encouraged to visit neworleans.com/coolinary, to view the list of participating restaurants and menus. Visitors can filter searches by neighborhood, meal type, if the restaurant is minority owned and by type of food.

“Twenty years ago, New Orleans & Company created COOLinary to market and support restaurants and hospitality workers during a traditionally slower time of the year. The annual celebration also serves as a reminder to locals and those in surrounding parishes, of how fortunate we are to have such an amazing restaurant scene in our community. Year after year, the brand has continued to grow,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company, in a press release. “Not only does COOLinary showcase the diversity and creativity that define New Orleans’ culinary landscape, our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank supports those in need and furthers our mission of attracting visitors to our city for the benefit of our residents andhelps to make New Orleans a better place to live, work and visit.”

In honor of the COOLinary milestone partnership with the organization, locals and visitors are encouraged to donate $5 or more to Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed local families throughout the summer. At the conclusion of COOLinary, New Orleans & Company will match the total amount of donations made.

“We are so thrilled to partner with New Orleans & Company for COOlinary this year. Their matching gift helps us provide six meals for every dollar donated, showcasing our culinary community’s commitment to ending hunger. We also appreciate their ongoing work to bring conventions whose attendees often volunteer with us, helping us to end hunger across New Orleans and South Louisiana,” stated Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank via a press release.