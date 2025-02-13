Cook-Off for the Coast Raises $15k for Coastal Restoration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The seventh annual Cook-Off for the Coast at Docville Farm in St. Bernard Parish saw approximately 1,200 attendees and raised more than $15,000 for coastal restoration efforts. The event – co-hosted by Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Vanishing Paradise and the Meraux Foundation – raises awareness about coastal restoration by celebrating the bounty and cuisine of southeast Louisiana.

“This year’s event was a huge success,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “Each year, this event helps us to connect on a deeper level with our coastal communities and provides a wonderful way for event attendees to enjoy our culture, while also sharing what opportunities lie ahead for coastal restoration.”

All proceeds from the 2025 Cook-Off for the Coast benefit the Nunez Community College Coastal Scholarship Endowment. This endowment strengthens the resilience of St. Bernard Parish and wider coastal Louisiana by training the coastal restoration workforce of tomorrow.

- Sponsors -

“We are honored to co-sponsor and host the Cook-Off, an event that not only highlights St. Bernard’s vibrant culture but reflects our steadfast dedication to coastal restoration and workforce development,” said Rita Gue, president of the Meraux Foundation. “We extend our gratitude to all participants, partners, and attendees for supporting the Cook-Off and the coastal programs that it benefits. It’s heartening to see so many people from all over come together for this event, showcasing the spirit of unity and dedication that defines our community.”

Local cook teams competed by preparing dishes featuring the wild game and seafood found in Louisiana’s coastal wetlands and served up free samples to event attendees. A panel of judges, including local chefs and community leaders, rated the entries on taste, originality and presentation. Trophies were awarded in the following categories: swims, flies, crawls, student organization and crowd favorite.

Winners

Swims: Kopfler New Orleans Food Krewe with Cioppino Fishermen’s Stew

Flys: Common Ground Relief with duck dolmas with creole tzatziki

Crawls: Team Isleños with pork birria tacos

- Sponsors -

Student: Chalmette High School Owls with kaitafi wrapped shrimp with maque choux and pickled okra

Crowd favorite: Team Mudda Roux with duck and oyster puttanesca

About Restore the Mississippi River Delta

Restore the Mississippi River Delta is working to protect people, wildlife and jobs by reconnecting the river with its wetlands. As our region faces the crisis of land loss, we offer science-based solutions through a comprehensive approach to restoration. Composed of conservation, policy, science and outreach experts from Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Federation, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and Pontchartrain Conservancy, we are located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Washington, D.C.

About the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation

The Meraux Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was established by Arlene Meraux to benefit the community of St. Bernard Parish by leveraging its landholdings. Today, the Foundation’s board of directors is presided over by Arlene’s niece, Rita Gue, and members Floyd Gue, Bill Haines, Chris Haines, and Sidney Torres, III. Guided by Arlene’s vision, the Board is implementing an innovative strategy to create lasting change and build a better St. Bernard.

About Vanishing Paradise

Vanishing Paradise is a program of the National Wildlife Federation that unites sportsmen to advocate for restoration of the Mississippi River Delta, the Gulf Coast and the Everglades. From partnering with other conservation groups to complete a restoration project that builds new wetlands, to meeting with legislators at the state Capitol, to connecting outdoor industry leaders to the conservation movement, we’re educating on the issue of coastal restoration in duck blinds, out on the water and in D.C. and everywhere in between.