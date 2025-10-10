Convention Center Wins Awards for Excellence and Equity

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has been named a winner of the 2025 Distinctive Achievement Award from Association Conventions & Facilities magazine, a prestigious national recognition voted on by subscribers and association meeting planners.

The Convention Center also earned the 2025 Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award, and, for the third consecutive year, the 2025 New Orleans CityBusiness Empowering Women Award, reinforcing its status as one of the nation’s premier event venues and its commitment to advancing women in the workplace.

Presented annually by Association Conventions & Facilities magazine, the Distinctive Achievement Awards, now in their 18th year, honor organizations that have demonstrated an exceptional ability to serve the unique needs of clients — from the customization of planning services to the flexibility and functionality of event spaces. The Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award recognizes excellence in meeting and event venues based on input from top-tier planners and industry professionals.

- Sponsors -

“These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us to deliver exceptional experiences, time and again,” said James B. Cook, Convention Center President and CEO. “We are proud to be recognized by the very people we work to serve, and we remain laser focused on creating world-class experiences for associations, attendees and exhibitors from across the globe. These honors are also a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the Convention Center’s role in driving economic growth, tourism and opportunity for New Orleans.”

The New Orleans CityBusiness Empowering Women Award celebrates organizations that actively support and advance women in the workplace and within the community through inclusive leadership, development opportunities and a commitment to equity.

The NOENMCC’s commitment to excellence is underscored by its unmatched offerings, including 1.1 million square feet of contiguous exhibit space, award-winning guest services and a dedicated team of more than 425 employees with an average tenure of over nine years. The Convention Center is currently undergoing a $557 million capital improvement plan designed to enhance the guest experience and fortify New Orleans’ position as a world-class meetings destination.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Key Convention Center projects include Built to Host, a branded marketing initiative created in partnership with New Orleans & Company. The campaign is designed to strategically promote the city and the NOENMCC as a modern, flexible and future-ready destination for meetings and events.

Additional projects underway include the development of the Omni New Orleans Hotel — a 1,000-room headquarters hotel that will anchor the Convention Center campus — and the River District, a mixed-use development that will transform 39 acres of nearby riverfront into a vibrant neighborhood with new retail, dining and entertainment options. Together, these developments represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine how New Orleans competes and wins on the global meetings and events stage.

Hosting more than 100 events each year, the Convention Center continues to serve as a hub for national and international gatherings and as a major economic driver for the city — supporting the local tourism and hospitality industry and creating jobs and business opportunities throughout the region.

- Sponsors -

Facilities and Destinations published the full list of Prime Site Award winners in its August issue. Association Conventions & Facilities featured the Distinctive Achievement Award recipients in its September edition. New Orleans CityBusiness featured the Empowering Women Award honorees in its August 22nd issue.

For more information about the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center or to explore career opportunities, visit www.mccno.com.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States.

A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.