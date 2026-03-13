Convention Center WIN Series Features Pitching Workshop

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is continuing its monthly WIN with NOENMCC series on March 25 with Pitching 101: Story Telling and Presentation Skills. The series is part of the Convention Center’s continued commitment to Small and Emerging Businesses (SEB), with specialized sessions designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow.

The March installment of the WIN Series will focus on strategic storytelling and presentation skills. The registration-only event will take place Wed., March 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 282 of Hall I at the Convention Center.

Hosted by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s Small & Emerging Business Program, the session will provide professional insight on presentation skills, elevator pitching, networking and brand storytelling. The Convention Center provides SEBs free access to foundational knowledge and growth opportunities. WIN with NOENMCC is a unique opportunity for local business owners to gain business insights at no cost.

- Sponsors -

The March session will feature a presentation by Krystal Allen, of K. Allen Consulting. A Gulf South native, Allen started her business in 2017 and has served clients such as Google, Amazon and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“We are pleased to provide local entrepreneurs with valuable professional insights and opportunities to engage with experienced leaders at all of our WIN events,” said LaToya Martin, NOENMCC SEB Program Manager. “The March event builds on what our attendees learned at the February event on financial readiness, and we are excited to welcome new businesses to the March Session. Hearing from Krystal will allow attendees to leave with more industry knowledge and lead them down the path to success.”

Inside the WIN 2026 Program

The WIN 2026 Series is a structured, year long format with progressive workshops held each month, ending with two major capstone events. Following the March event, Phase 1 of WIN continues with a session on Sales & Negotiation Skills. Phase 1 culminates in June with the WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition. At the final event, business owners will pitch to a panel of live judges, including buyers, investors and corporate partners.

Following Phase 1, WIN will pick up from July through November with Phase 2: Meet the Primes. Phase 2 focuses on preparing construction and service vendors for procurement opportunities. This track will include workshops on:

Estimating, Bidding & Responding to RFPs

Compliance & Capacity

Operations & Teaming Strategies

Presenting Your Company to Primes & Stakeholders

Phase 2 will conclude with the Meet the Primes Forum in November, acting as a structured “reverse trade show” allowing SEBs to present directly to prime contractors, the Convention Center and other stakeholders.

“When Mayor Ernest N. Morial envisioned our convention center he understood the value of building economic opportunity for the whole community through convention activity. Today over 40 years later, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center continues to bring this vision to life through programs such as this that not only connect small businesses to opportunity but also nurture and enable entrepreneurs to build their skills, networks and create a foundation to grow and thrive.”

- Sponsors -

Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center expands access for local businesses and assists with their growth.

SEB owners interested in attending the March 25 workshop or learning more about the WIN 2026 Series can learn more and register at exhallnola.com. Registration closes on March 24.