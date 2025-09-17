Convention Center to Host Career Expo on Sept. 18

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will host a Career Expo on Sept. 18, offering local job seekers an opportunity to connect with one of the city’s largest employers and learn more about career pathways in the hospitality and events sector.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rivergate Room, accessible from the Julia Street entrance. Department leaders will be on site to share information about openings in operations, guest services, security, sales, and event coordination, among other areas. Staff members will also guide attendees through the application process, providing assistance with resumes and online submissions.

Registration is available in advance online, though walk-ins will be welcomed on the day of the event. Participation is free.

The pre-registration link can be found here. Additional information can be found here.

WHEN: Thursday, September 18, 2025

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Rivergate Room at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Enter at the Julia Street entrance

900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130

The Convention Center has promoted the expo as a way to introduce job seekers to the range of roles required to operate the 1.1 million–square-foot facility, which ranks among the six largest convention centers in the nation.

Since opening in 1985, activity at the complex has generated an estimated $93.2 billion in economic impact, underscoring its significance as both a venue for international events and a driver of local employment.

The Career Expo also highlights the facility’s continued emphasis on workforce development. In recent years, the Convention Center has earned recognition as a regional top workplace and it also became the largest project in Louisiana to achieve LEED Gold certification, reflecting its ongoing investment in sustainable operations.