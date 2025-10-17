Convention Center Showcases Economic Impact at Biz Night

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — Biz Night at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community partners on Oct. 15 for an evening of networking inside the Center’s newly renovated Riverside Meeting Rooms.

The event, hosted in partnership with Biz New Orleans, offered guests a first-hand look at the Convention Center’s ongoing transformation and community engagement efforts.

“Biz Night is always a great chance to network, and this week provided the opportunity to visit the renovated Convention Center,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing, which owns Biz New Orleans. “Biz Nights also demonstrate how Biz New Orleans can help local businesses host meetings and events that showcase their work and strengthen connections across the community.”

As attendees explored the renovated meeting spaces, Convention Center leaders highlighted the broader changes taking place throughout the 34-year-old facility. “As many of you know, we’ve been in the midst of a $763 million Capital Improvement Plan, a comprehensive effort to reimagine and modernize this facility from the inside out,” said Jim Cook, president and CEO of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. The design partner is Terry Dreyer, co-founder of NANO, and the Convention Center’s COO, Adam Straight.

“When Mayor Ernest N. Morial envisioned our convention center, he saw it as an economic engine that could generate prosperity across our community,” Cook added. “This year alone we have hosted 88 events with over 600,000 attendees generating over 500,000 overnight stays.”

Reimagining the Convention Center District

Among the most anticipated developments in the Convention Center District is the new OMNI New Orleans Hotel, a $575 million partnership that will stand on the site of the former Sugar Mill. The 1,000-room headquarters hotel will be the first convention hotel built in New Orleans in more than four decades.

“It will bring 1,000 guest rooms and hundreds of new jobs to our city,” said Cook. He added that the OMNI will open the door to new conventions and help retain existing customers. “Simply put, it’s a game-changer.”

Cook also emphasized the Convention Center’s investment in local business participation. “This year alone we have activated $1.4 million in direct Small Business partners from capital projects,” he said.

Expanding Opportunities for Local Businesses

At Biz Night, SEB Program Manager LaToya Martin and her team highlighted the Convention Center’s growing economic impact through its Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program which has awarded $43 million in contracts to small and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) since 2019.

The program expands opportunities for local vendors by promoting inclusion through education, outreach, and targeted procurement initiatives. Tools like the SEBconnect website and app, along with quarterly WIN with NOENMCC networking events, make it easier for small and diverse businesses to access and compete for Convention Center contracts.

Supporting the Hospitality Workforce

Proceeds from Biz Night benefited the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce. Founded in 2006 by David Blitch, Tony Abadie, and other industry leaders, the Foundation runs education and crisis grant programs that assist hospitality workers across the state.

“We’re proud to support their work and I’d like to recognize Aimee Brown from the Foundation,” said Cook.

NOLA ChristmasFest

Guests also received the exclusive opportunity to win free tickets to NOLA ChristmasFest, taking place at the Convention Center Dec. 20–29 and rounding out an evening that celebrated not only the Convention Center’s modernization but its role as a catalyst for business, hospitality, and community impact.

