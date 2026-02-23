Convention Center Rolls Out Expanded WIN 2026 Series

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) will expand its small business development efforts in 2026 through monthly WIN with NOENMCC events, a structured workshop series aimed at helping entrepreneurs and vendors strengthen their financial readiness, procurement skills and competitive positioning.

February Workshop Focuses on Financial Readiness

The February installment of the WIN Series will focus on financial readiness and banking resources for small and emerging businesses. The registration-only event will take place Feb. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room 283 of Hall I at the Convention Center.

Hosted by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s Small & Emerging Business (SEB) Program, the session will provide practical guidance on pricing strategies, cost structures, profit margins and how to present financial information to banks, buyers and contracting partners. The workshop is designed to help business owners strengthen their financial foundation and prepare for growth opportunities.

The February session will be led by SEB Manager LaToya Martin, with welcoming remarks by Jade Simmons, Director of Financial Operations at the Convention Center. Featured presenters include Jarret Woods from Chase Bank; Lauren Haydel of Fleurty Girl; Karla Henderson, Marissa Doin, and Lauren Cullins from Louisiana Economic Development; Robert Harrison of Loretta’s Authentic Pralines; and Sylvester Johnson of Propeller.

“This year, we wanted WIN to be more than just a series of workshops. We wanted it to be a clear pathway to success,” said LaToya Martin, NOENMCC SEB Program Manager. “Each month builds on the next, whether you are a retail entrepreneur preparing to pitch your product or a vendor positioning yourself for contracting opportunities. The February financial readiness workshop is a critical step because strong financial fundamentals are what allow businesses to compete confidently and grow sustainably.”

WIN 2026: Two Tracks, One Goal

The 2026 WIN Series introduces a structured, year-long format with progressive workshops held each month, building toward two major capstone events.

Phase 1: Retail Ready (Through June)

Phase 1 of the WIN 2026 Series, Retail Ready, runs through June and is designed to prepare retail and service-based businesses to confidently pitch their products and services to buyers and partners. Upcoming workshops include:

Financial Readiness

Pitching 101 – Storytelling & Presentation Skills

Sales & Negotiation Skills

Phase 1 culminates in the WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition in June, where businesses will pitch live to a panel of judges, including buyers, investors and corporate partners.

Phase 2: Meet the Primes (July–November)

From July through November, Phase 2 of the WIN 2026 Series, Meet the Primes, focuses on preparing construction and service vendors to compete for procurement opportunities and present directly to decision-makers. This track will include workshops on:

Estimating, Bidding & Responding to RFPs

Compliance & Capacity

Operations & Teaming Strategies

Presenting Your Company to Primes & Stakeholders

Phase 2 will conclude with the Meet the Primes Forum in November, acting as a structured “reverse trade show” allowing small businesses to present directly to prime contractors, the Convention Center and other key stakeholders.

Commitment to Expanding Opportunity

“The Convention Center is deeply committed to expanding access and opportunity for our local business community,” said Jim Cook, NOENMCC President and CEO. “When local businesses succeed, our entire region benefits. By hosting WIN events every month in 2026, we are creating a steady pipeline of education, connection and opportunity for small, emerging and disadvantaged business enterprises throughout the region.”

Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center continues to expand access to opportunities and remove barriers for local businesses.

Convention Center Economic Impact

With 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is among the largest convention centers in the United States. Since its 1985 opening, event activity at the Convention Center has generated $93.2 billion in economic impact, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments highlighting the scale of opportunity available to local businesses that engage with the facility.