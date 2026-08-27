Convention Center Revises Omni Hotel Financing

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center board decided Aug. 26 to change the financing structure for the planned Omni headquarters hotel in a move expected to significantly reduce the project’s long-term cost to the public.

Under the revised structure, the Convention Center would replace an estimated $836.7 million in hotel-generated tax revenues that Omni would have received over 45 years with a $120 million upfront payment.

The Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), which recommended restructuring the subsidies in a December 2025 report, said the change could result in substantial public savings while preserving the financial value of the deal to Omni. The exact savings cannot yet be calculated because the Convention Center has not finalized how it will fund the $120 million payment.

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Convention headquarters hotels across the country often receive public financial support intended to attract private investment while producing broader economic and tax benefits for the region.

Why the Omni Financing Is Changing

The original financing plan called for some of the taxes generated by the new hotel that would normally go to the state and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED), which oversees the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, to instead go to Omni.

The state and LSED have not agreed to redirect those tax revenues to Omni, leaving a key part of the original financing plan unresolved. Convention Center officials cited the lack of agreement as one reason for restructuring the deal, according to BGR.

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Convention Center officials also said they wanted to reduce the project’s long-term public cost following recommendations in BGR’s December report.

Why $120 Million Can Replace $836.7 Million

The difference between the two figures is largely about when Omni receives the money.

The $836.7 million under the original structure would not have been paid at once. It represented tax revenues projected to flow to Omni over 45 years. Money received decades in the future is worth substantially less to a company today than the same amount received upfront.

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According to BGR, Omni is seeking an 11% annual return on its investment and uses that rate to calculate the present value of future revenues.

For example, BGR estimated that $504.4 million in taxes generated by the hotel would have been redirected to Omni during the final 25 years of the original agreement. Because those payments would arrive decades from now, BGR calculated that they are worth only $20.7 million to Omni in today’s dollars.

The same future revenue is worth much more to the public. BGR calculated its present value at $105.8 million using a 5% rate, reflecting the lower returns available from the more conservative investments public entities are generally allowed to make.

That difference creates an opportunity to give Omni a smaller amount upfront while allowing the public to keep much more of the revenue generated years later. BGR said the approach can reduce the public cost without reducing the financial value of the deal to Omni.

How Much Could the Public Save?

BGR’s December analysis identified four alternatives that it estimated could each save the public roughly $500 million over 45 years with little or no effect on Omni’s projected profits. On a present-value basis, the estimated savings ranged from $85.1 million to $117.6 million.

One of those alternatives closely resembles the revised financing structure approved by the Convention Center board Aug. 26. BGR modeled a $118.6 million upfront payment funded by Convention Center bonds backed by hotel-generated tax revenues.

BGR estimated that its proposal would save the public $471.7 million over 45 years, or $98.8 million on a present-value basis.

Those figures are not estimates of the savings under the newly revised deal, however. The Convention Center has not yet finalized how it will provide the $120 million payment. How that money is raised, including any borrowing costs, will affect the ultimate cost and savings to the public.

Other Public Support Remains

The $120 million payment is not the only public financial support for the approximately $600 million hotel project:

The Convention Center plans to invest $80 million in the hotel in exchange for a share of its profits. Omni would pay the remaining construction and development costs.

The Convention Center has also spent $23.7 million to purchase the hotel site. Omni is expected to pay an estimated $29.2 million in rent over 45 years.

The project would also receive a payment in lieu of property taxes, or PILOT. The financial value of that arrangement has not yet been determined.

What Happens Next

The hotel development agreement was scheduled for consideration by the Louisiana State Bond Commission on Aug. 20 but was withdrawn before the meeting after Senate President Cameron Henry, a commission member, said he opposed the deal as it was then structured. Convention Center officials said lawmakers had asked them to consider alternative financing options.

The project still requires approval from the State Bond Commission before construction can begin, and the Convention Center has not yet determined how it will fund the $120 million upfront payment to Omni.

The Bond Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 17, although the revised Omni proposal has not yet been placed on the agenda.