Garrett Lemoine. Photo provided by New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has announced the promotion of Garrett Lemoine to assistant director of event services. Lemoine joined the Convention Center in 1999 and most recently served as senior event manager, overseeing planning and operations for some of the facility’s largest and most complex events.

In his new role, Lemoine will help lead the Event Services Department’s daily operations, guide event managers and support staff, and coordinate with clients and internal departments to plan and execute conventions, trade shows, meetings and special events. His responsibilities will also include staff development, financial oversight and improvements to departmental processes and client service.

“Garrett’s career reflects the experience and leadership our employees develop through years of serving our clients and working alongside one another,” said Jim Cook, president and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “For more than 27 years, he has helped bring major events to life while earning the trust of clients and colleagues. His advancement demonstrates our commitment to developing leaders who understand our facility, our customers and the role we play in New Orleans’ economy.”

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Nearly 3 Decades of Event Management Experience

Lemoine began his Convention Center career as an exhibit services coordinator before moving into event coordination and management in 2001. He became senior event manager in April 2012, taking on greater responsibility for event operations, client relationships and team development.

His event portfolio includes ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Super Bowl Fan Fest, NBA All-Star Fan Jam, NCAA Final Four Fan Fest and College Football Playoff Fan Fest. He has also managed major industry gatherings, including the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Expo! Expo! and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Convening Leaders.

“Garrett understands how the many pieces of an event fit together, from the first planning meeting through the final day of move-out,” said Leslie Lotten, director of event services for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “He anticipates operational needs, brings the right departments into the conversation and helps clients and colleagues work through challenges. That knowledge, along with his commitment to mentoring our team, will be especially valuable as he takes on this expanded leadership role.”

Beyond his event management responsibilities, Lemoine has helped develop departmental policies and procedures, supported improvements to the Convention Center’s client organizer portal and contributed to a procedures manual for its event management system. These efforts have supported staff training, more consistent workflows and better communication with event organizers.

Lemoine is a graduate of the International Association of Venue Managers’ Venue Management School and has served on the Convention Center’s Safety Committee.