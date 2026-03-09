Brandon Knatzer – Convention Center Names Security Assistant Director. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Brandon Knatzer to Assistant Director of Physical Security. In this role, Knatzer leads the operational performance of the Convention Center’s physical security technology environment, ensuring the reliability, scalability and continuous improvement of campus-wide security systems that support daily operations and major national events.

Knatzer oversees access control, surveillance and related physical security technologies across the Convention Center campus. He is directing a comprehensive expansion of the access control program, including an electronic overhaul of facility access points designed to strengthen the Center’s security posture while streamlining credentialing and supporting operational efficiency.

“Brandon’s deep institutional knowledge and hands-on technical leadership have been invaluable to our organization,” said Andrew Palumbo, Director of Security for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “His experience across technology infrastructure and security systems positions us to continue enhancing the safety, reliability and resilience of our campus as we welcome thousands of guests and events each year.”

“As we continue to host complex, high-profile events, investing in strong, forward-looking security infrastructure is essential,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Brandon’s leadership will help ensure our campus remains secure, efficient and prepared to meet the evolving needs of our clients and guests.”

Knatzer brings more than 15 years of progressive experience at the Convention Center. Most recently, he served as Technology Infrastructure Manager, where he led large-scale projects supporting access control, IP video surveillance, Wi-Fi expansion and telecommunications readiness. He directed a campus-wide modernization of the fiber-optic backbone and structured cabling systems and managed technology deployments for major national events requiring high reliability and rapid scalability.

He began his tenure at the Convention Center in event production, serving in roles including Assistant Production Manager and Lead Production Technician, where he supported large-scale conventions and special events. His cross-department experience provides a unique operational perspective that informs his approach to security technology and infrastructure.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is one of the largest convention facilities in the United States and a major driver of economic activity in the Greater New Orleans region. Through its operations and ongoing capital investments, the Convention Center generates an estimated $2.4 billion in annual economic impact while supporting local small and emerging businesses through procurement and contracting opportunities.