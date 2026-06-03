Erik Gonzalaz – Convention Center Names New Operations Director. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Erik Gonzalez to Director of Facility Operations.

In this role, Gonzalez oversees event-related facility functions and supports the coordination of interior and exterior maintenance efforts across the Convention Center campus to help ensure successful events and day-to-day operations. He works closely with facility and event teams to manage key areas, including facility services, custodial and environmental services, sustainability initiatives and contractor coordination. His strategic planning, budget management and safety compliance enhance efficiency and help deliver a seamless experience for clients and guests.

“As one of the busiest convention centers in the country, maintaining a world-class facility requires experienced professionals and a deep understanding of complex operations,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Erik has played an important role across our campus for nearly two decades and has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and teamwork. His expertise and collaborative approach will help ensure we continue delivering the high-quality experience our clients, partners and guests expect while supporting the continued growth and success of the Convention Center.”

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Gonzalez joined the Convention Center in 2006 as Facility Services Manager and was promoted to Assistant Director in 2018. During his tenure, he has helped oversee facility coordination for major conventions, trade shows and large-scale events while supporting planning efforts, contractor management and customer service initiatives across the campus.

Prior to joining the Convention Center, Gonzalez served in the United States Marine Corps from 1997 to 2004, achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his military service, he completed several leadership courses and certifications while gaining experience in operations, team management and personnel development. After completing his military service, Gonzalez worked in the hospitality industry while attending school before advancing professionally with a commercial janitorial services company, where he served as area manager overseeing a diverse portfolio of accounts, including schools, industrial facilities, banks and the Convention Center itself.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated teams that help keep this facility performing at the highest level every day,” said Gonzalez. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation already in place. The Convention Center plays an important role in New Orleans’ tourism and hospitality industry, and I look forward to continuing to support our clients, events and campus teams while helping create a positive experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

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Convention Center – Improvements and Investments

The Convention Center continues to enhance campus operations through ongoing investments as part of its multi-year Capital Improvement Plan, including upgrades to event spaces, building systems, sustainability initiatives and overall infrastructure.

Recent improvements across the campus include modernized exhibit halls, upgraded lighting and mechanical systems, enhanced custodial and environmental services capabilities, water conservation initiatives and expanded technology enhancements designed to improve efficiency and elevate guest experience. These continued investments help ensure the Convention Center remains a premier destination capable of hosting large-scale national and international events while supporting long-term economic impact for New Orleans and Louisiana.