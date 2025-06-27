Convention Center Names New CEO & President

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (Authority) announced the appointment of Jim Cook as the CEO and President of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC). Cook will guide the overall strategic direction and operations for the Convention Center including the execution of internal and external programs underway and critical to maintaining New Orleans’ competitive position for attracting meetings, trade shows and events.

These programs include the development of the Omni New Orleans headquarters hotel, the River District project and the ongoing $557 million facility improvement plan.

“Bringing in a leader of Jim’s caliber, experience and knowledge of the local market is a key and critical step for the Convention Center,” said Russ W. Allen, President of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. “This role demands someone with the expertise, leadership and vision to build on our momentum and advance progress for New Orleans. Jim’s industry knowledge and commitment to excellence will be invaluable in shaping the Convention Center’s future.”

Cook, who brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to his new role, is set to assume the position in August 2025. He began his career in 1999 as the Food and Beverage Director at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel, later assuming his first General Manager role at the Doubletree Hotel Virginia Beach and holding several leadership positions with Marriott across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Orleans, including serving as Senior Director of Franchise Operations for the Northeast.

Most recently, Cook served as General Manager of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, where he oversaw all aspects of operations for 1,110 guest rooms and 100,000 square feet of meeting space, while also leading the hotel’s community engagement initiatives. Throughout his 26-year career with Marriott, Cook successfully led numerous repositioning of hotels, including brand conversions, major renovations and asset sales.

As one of the largest convention centers in the country, NOENMCC plays a vital role in driving tourism and supporting jobs and businesses across the region. With transformative projects underway, including the development of the new headquarters hotel and a comprehensive facility improvement plan, strong direction is essential to maintaining the NOENMCC’s global competitiveness. Cook’s experience in hospitality, economic development and complex project management positions him well to lead these major efforts to completion.

“Jim is stepping into this role at a pivotal time for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center,” said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “With critical projects like the headquarters hotel on the horizon, we need strong strategic foresight to guide these efforts in an increasingly competitive environment. Jim is a thoughtful leader who puts his team and people first, a nationally respected hotel executive, a former chairman and a long-time board member of New Orleans & Company with a deep understanding of New Orleans’ unique tourism landscape. His collaborative approach will strengthen the partnership between the convention center, New Orleans & Company and the greater hospitality community to drive large-scale conventions, meetings and events to New Orleans and Louisiana and demonstrate why New Orleans is uniquely Built to Host.”

Cook has built a reputation for forward thinking and operational excellence in both hotel and convention settings. His deep ties to New Orleans’ business and hospitality community, along with his history of civic involvement, underscore his commitment to driving growth for the city. He holds a bachelor’s degree in food service management and an associate degree in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Louisiana State University Shreveport. He has held roles with influential organizations such as New Orleans & Company, the Downtown Development District and the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation.

“I am honored to step into the role of President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and lead an institution that is so integral to the city’s economic and cultural landscape,” said Cook. “The Convention Center is a cornerstone of New Orleans’ hospitality industry, driving business, tourism and opportunity. I want to thank Alita for her steady leadership as interim President and CEO. It is her guidance that has positioned us well for continued progress. I look forward to working with our team, partners and stakeholders to build on our success and expand our contributions to the city and its economy.”

Generating more than $90.1 billion in economic impact since its opening in 1985, the Convention Center is vital to regional prosperity and has booked events through 2040. Initiatives like the Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program have directed tens of millions of dollars in contracting opportunities to local, minority-owned and women-owned companies. At the same time, employee-focused efforts have earned NOENMCC recognition as a National Top Workplace for a second year.

Beyond its role as an economic driver, the Convention Center is a leader in sustainability and community investment. With ongoing initiatives such as waste reduction programs, energy-efficient infrastructure and partnerships with local organizations like the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Cook’s stewardship will further strengthen NOENMCC’s commitment to responsible growth that benefits both the community and the environment.

Looking ahead, the 1,000-room Omni New Orleans headquarters hotel is expected to break ground in 2026, a project that will significantly expand the city’s capacity to host large-scale conventions. Simultaneously, more than 70 percent of the first phase of the $557 million Capital Improvement Plan has been completed, modernizing exhibit halls, meeting rooms and public spaces and upgrading energy systems. Under Cook’s leadership, these projects will remain a top priority, positioning the Convention Center to compete for major international events and continue positively impacting the region.

About the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s (Authority) exclusive mission is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and other events that support and expand the economy of both the State of Louisiana and New Orleans Region.

The Authority is composed of a 13-member board of commissioners, ten appointed by the Governor of Louisiana, and three appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans. Since 1985, event activity at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. NOENMCC is a 2025 Exhibitor Magazine Centers of Excellence recipient and is consistently named a regional top workplace by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

A recent LEED Gold certification makes NOENMCC the largest LEED-certified project in Louisiana and the largest convention center project in the U.S. certified under LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance, as well as the first convention center in the world to be awarded initial certification under LEED Gold v4.1 O+M. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.