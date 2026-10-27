Tommy Costales – Convention Center Names Head of Technology Services. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has announced the promotion of Tommy Costales to Director of Technology Services. Costales, who joined the Convention Center in 2024 as Assistant Director of Information Technology (IT), brings more than 25 years of experience managing complex technology systems and operations to his expanded leadership role.

As director, Costales will lead the Convention Center’s information technology strategy and oversee the technology systems and services that support employees, customers and events, while helping guide the organization’s long-term planning, operational needs and future development.

“Technology plays a critical role in nearly every aspect of our operations, from supporting our employees to delivering the seamless event experiences our customers expect,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “As our facility continues to evolve, we need experienced leaders who can anticipate future needs and help us make smart, strategic investments. Tommy has the expertise and vision to help us do exactly that.”

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Since joining the Convention Center, Costales has helped manage its core technology infrastructure, including data networks, cybersecurity, server support, wireless systems and disaster recovery planning. His work has required balancing the facility’s ongoing technology needs with the demands of a busy event schedule.

“Tommy understands that managing technology at a facility of this size requires more than technical expertise. It takes careful planning, collaboration and the ability to solve complex challenges without disrupting day-to-day operations,” said Alita Caparotta, Chief Administrative Officer of the Convention Center. “His practical approach to problem-solving and commitment to reliable service make him well-suited to lead our technology team and take on these expanded responsibilities.”

Throughout his career, Costales has led technology and process improvement initiatives in retail, telecommunications, construction, government and education. Before joining the Convention Center, he served as vice president of IT operations at Rouses Markets, where he oversaw major technology operations and led initiatives involving cloud systems, network security and disaster recovery. He also spent 20 years as vice president and partner at Digicomm Systems Inc., providing technology consulting and modernization services to organizations across multiple industries.

“One of the things that makes this role exciting is that no two events have the same technology needs, and our team has to be ready for all of them,” said Costales. “I want us to be proactive, not just responding to challenges as they arise, but finding smarter ways to operate, introducing new capabilities and making sure our technology is an asset to every event we host.”

As a major economic driver for New Orleans and a destination for conventions, trade shows and special events, the Convention Center continues to prioritize the infrastructure and services needed to support a world-class event experience. Costales’ promotion reinforces that commitment, helping ensure the facility’s technology capabilities keep pace with the evolving needs of the meetings and conventions industry.

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is among the 10 largest convention centers in the United States, with 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space on one level. The facility has earned LEED Gold certification twice and welcomes more than 800,000 visitors annually. Since opening in 1985, the convention center has generated an estimated $93.2 billion in economic impact through its event activity, contributing to New Orleans’ tourism economy. Since 2019, the convention center has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to small businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises.