Convention Center Names Financial Planning Director

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) (NOENMCC) has promoted Lauren Keating, CPA, to Director of Financial Planning and Reporting. In this expanded leadership role, Keating will oversee the Convention Center’s strategic financial management and lead processes for budgeting, forecasting, performance analysis and financial reporting.

Keating will continue to ensure the organization’s resources are allocated effectively, provide actionable insights to support decision-making and maintain a clear financial roadmap aligned with the Convention Center’s long-term goals. Keating will also support efforts to improve coordination and clarity across all financial processes, ensuring integrity and transparency in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) guidelines and state regulations.

Keating joined the NOENMCC team in early 2023 and has served in various roles, including Financial Reporting Supervisor, Financial Reporting Manager and, most recently, as Director of Property Accounting. In each of these roles, she demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing monthly financial processes, capital projects, tax reports and financial statements – significantly improving accounting operations and reporting accuracy.

“This change reflects our continued efforts to enhance financial oversight and ensure we have the right structure in place to support our teams and organizational priorities,” said Alita G. Caparotta, CPA, CGMA, Chief Administrative Officer for NOENMCC. “With Lauren in this role, we are well-positioned to strengthen our financial planning and reporting functions and better serve the organization. I want to thank Lauren for her contributions and look forward to the impact she’ll make in this new position.”

Keating brings more than six years of accounting experience to the role, including her previous work with Ernst & Young LLP (EY), where she led financial audits for a diverse range of clients, from private businesses to publicly traded companies. She holds a master’s degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Tulane University.

“Stepping into this role gives me the opportunity to build on the strong foundation our team has created,” said Keating. “By bringing together financial planning, reporting and property accounting, we can deliver the insights and strategies that guide smart decisions, strengthen our resources and support the Convention Center’s continued growth and success.”

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is a key economic driver for the city, generating a $2.4 billion economic impact and supporting 24,250 jobs. Under Keating’s leadership, NOENMCC is positioned to continue driving financial success, enhancing its role as a world-class destination and generating economic benefits for the region.

