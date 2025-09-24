Convention Center Launches “Rhythm & Algorithm” Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) will launch the inaugural Rhythm & Algorithm conference from Oct. 16–17, 2025. Powered by a coalition of strong local partner organizations, the two-day gathering is free and will bring together technology professionals, students, community leaders and residents for a civic hackathon and conference designed to generate solutions to challenges identified by New Orleans-based nonprofits.

A hackathon, rooted in the word “hack” meaning “to problem solve,” is an immersive event where teams come together to brainstorm and build solutions in a short period of time. Over two days, Rhythm & Algorithm participants will work side by side to help resolve real problems faced by nonprofits. The teams will communicate ideas and develop prototypes before pitching their final solutions at the end of the summit. Winners will be recognized, but every result will contribute to strengthening and sustaining New Orleans.

The conference will also highlight how the Convention Center is shaping New Orleans’ future through AI and innovation. Across the city, people and organizations are exploring how digital tools can build stronger, more inclusive and sustainable communities.

At Rhythm & Algorithm, professionals with AI expertise will teach participants how these tools work and demonstrate how they can support creative solutions that serve nonprofits and neighborhoods alike.

“New Orleans is a city of creativity and resilience, and this conference is about putting those values into action,” said Diego Llaneza, Innovation Manager of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “By bringing together people from every sector to hack real problems, Rhythm & Algorithm has the potential to spark ideas that improve daily life in our city.”

Rhythm & Algorithm is spearheaded by the Convention Center’s Innovation Team, part of its People Services Department. The Innovation Team was created to develop inventive approaches that optimize, streamline and transform operations while advancing a culture of innovation across the organization. The Innovation Team builds upon ideas from the employee-driven Innovation Lab – a collaborative effort that engages staff to shape the Convention Center’s award-winning culture of creativity, accountability and risk-taking.

Guiding the conference is the Rhythm & Algorithm Advisory Council, a diverse group of Louisiana leaders dedicated to creating an event where stories inspire and technology drives change. Council members represent organizations including Entergy, Startup Nola, Louisiana Economic Development, The Idea Village and the Convention Center. The council ensures that the hackathon effectively addresses the presented problems while highlighting how community collaboration can create lasting impact.

“This is about rolling up our sleeves and working together,” said Tim Tumminello, senior director of People Services and Innovation at the Convention Center, and a member of the Rhythm & Algorithm Advisory Council. “When nonprofits bring their challenges to the table and residents bring their creativity, we see what is possible when innovation is rooted in community purpose.”

The two-day Rhythm & Algorithm conference begins Thursday, Oct. 16, with hackathon orientation, challenge briefings, team formation and the first sprint of ideation and prototyping, ending with quick reports and community time. On Friday, Oct. 17, the hackathon continues alongside panels, fireside chats and knowledge-sharing sessions, culminating in a closing keynote, pitch competition and awards celebration.

Speaker sign-up and registration are free and open through Oct. 7. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Register and find more information online through the Rhythm & Algorithm website.

