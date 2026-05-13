Convention Center Launches Omni HQ Hotel Website

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has announced the release of NOLAHQHotel.com, a one-stop resource for residents, small and emerging businesses (SEB) and the broader community to learn about the Omni New Orleans project. The site offers transparent, up-to-date information on the project’s development and construction. The page is part of a broader site for the Convention Center to share updates on a multitude of projects, including the ongoing Capital Improvement Plan and River District neighborhood.

As part of the launch, NOENMCC will also be sharing the ‘State of the Convention Center’ address, delivered by President and CEO Jim Cook in March to over 300 Convention Center employees. Cook’s speech provides an inside look at key updates and explains why this headquarters hotel is critical not only to the future of the Convention Center and the city of New Orleans, but to the state of Louisiana.

Omni HQ Hotel Website – Project Details and Public Engagement

The website includes an in-depth Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section compiled from dozens of meetings and conversations with neighbors, residents, community leaders, business groups and elected officials. Designed to keep the public informed, the section provides clear information and addresses the myriad questions that invariably come up with a project of this scale.

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The news section compiles media coverage from throughout the development of the project, offering a convenient way for viewers to stay informed about the latest developments.

“Our board, executive team and Omni leadership are committed to continuing to present all information about the Omni New Orleans project clearly and as it becomes available,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the Convention Center. “The revamp of the NOLAHQHotel.com website gives our neighbors and partners a single source location for data, updates and insights. Transparency remains a priority as we keep our community informed and engaged in this important project for our state.”

Omni Hotel New Orleans is a key component of the Convention Center’s long-term strategy to remain competitive in attracting major conventions and events. The 1,000-room hotel will be the first convention center hotel built in New Orleans in over 40 years and is expected to generate $213.6 million in annual economic impact and create 1,400 permanent new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 with a projected opening date in 2030.