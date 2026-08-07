NEW ORLEANS – Small businesses throughout Greater New Orleans are the focus of the next installment of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) WIN Series, part of its year-round efforts to support small and emerging businesses. The next phase, The Procurement Playbook, will focus on construction and vendor service businesses.

The August Procurement Playbook will be an interactive workshop designed to help general contractors and specialized construction service providers strengthen their bidding skills, improve estimating and compete more successfully for private and public contracting opportunities. The registration-only event will take place Friday, Aug. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 283 of Hall I at the Convention Center. Complimentary parking will be provided after registration, and registration closes Aug. 26.

Convention Center Hosts Small Business Procurement Workshop. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC).

Hosted by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s SEB Program, the workshop is designed to help construction business owners and contractors strengthen their skills to secure more business and prepare for growth opportunities. The session will provide practical guidance on strategy, cost structures and estimating, bidding skills and presentation.

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The August session will be led by SEB Manager LaToya Martin, with welcoming remarks by Jim Cook, President and CEO of the Convention Center. Featured presenters include Frank Johnson, Director of the Contractor’s Resource Center at Urban League of Louisiana, and Courtney Elzey, Principal at MCDS, LLC.

“This phase of WIN is designed to create a clear pathway for vendors and construction service providers to grow and succeed,” said LaToya Martin. “The August Procurement Playbook is a critical step in helping these businesses secure future opportunities. Understanding how to bid on projects and improve estimating practices is essential to thriving in today’s competitive market.”

WIN Series Expands Small Business Opportunities

Phase 2 of the WIN Series will conclude with “Meet the Primes” in October, acting as a structured “reverse trade show” allowing small businesses to present directly to contractors, the Convention Center and other stakeholders.

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“The Convention Center is proud to continue the legacy of Mayor Dutch Morial through initiatives like the Small and Emerging Business Program, which directly impact our local economy,” said Jim Cook, NOENMCC President and CEO. “When we invest in the businesses in our community, our entire region benefits. By continuing to provide educational opportunities to small businesses through the WIN series, we’re working to create a pipeline of connection and business opportunities.”

Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center continues to expand access to opportunities and remove barriers for local businesses.

Small business owners interested in attending the August 28 workshop or learning more about the WIN 2026 Series can visit exhallnola.com.