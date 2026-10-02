Convention Center Hosts Reverse Trade Show Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is hosting a Reverse Trade Show for local business owners to connect with nearly 20 public and private companies looking for contractors or vendors. Unlike a traditional trade show, the Reverse Trade Show puts participating agencies, organizations and procurement representatives behind the tables, giving small business owners direct access to organizations seeking qualified businesses.

Small and emerging businesses (SEBs) will have the opportunity to network with participating agencies to learn more about current and upcoming needs and position their businesses for successful procurement of public and private contracting opportunities.

The registration-only event will take place Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rivergate Room at the Convention Center. Attendees can register here. Registration closes Oct. 21.

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Convention Center Hosts Reverse Trade Show. Photo provided by the The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Expanding Contracting Opportunities

The WIN Series is part of NOENMCC’s Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program, which provides events and networking opportunities for local small businesses, helping them gain the tools and skills to thrive and open doors to new business. The Reverse Trade Show builds on the August installment of the WIN Series, The Procurement Playbook. During the August workshop, general contractors and construction service providers strengthened their bidding, estimating and procurement skills. Now, these SEBs can put those skills into action by connecting with organizations currently seeking contractors.

“This event is about making it easier for small businesses to get the information they need in one place to pursue contracting opportunities,” said LaToya Martin, SEB Program Manager. “Providing SEBs with the connections, tools and information they need to grow is one of the most meaningful ways the Convention Center connects to our New Orleans community.”

Participating agencies include Audubon Nature Institute, City of New Orleans, Delgado Community College, Entergy, Hancock Whitney, JP Morgan Chase, Garden Doctors, Gulf Coast Bank, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana Economic Development, Legacy Professional Services, Liberty Bank, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, Port of New Orleans, Propeller, Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, Thrive Nola, Urban League, New Orleans & Company and more.

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“Small businesses want a fair chance to compete for contracts, and organizations want to find qualified local companies that can meet their needs. This event helps both sides make those connections,” said Jim Cook, NOENMCC President & CEO. “That’s what our small business program is all about: putting the right people in a room and making it easier for local businesses to position themselves for long-term growth.”

Convention Center Hosts Reverse Trade Show. Photo provided by the The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Reverse Trade Show Expands Access

The Convention Center is also expanding access to contracting opportunities beyond the WIN Series. The SEB Program recently revamped its website to provide a more efficient way for SEB-certified businesses to learn about opportunities at the Convention Center and join the SEB Program. The newly-refreshed website creates a simplified way for SEBs to stay in the loop on upcoming opportunities around the city.

Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded more than $54 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors. Through initiatives like WIN and the SEBconnect website and app, the Convention Center continues to expand access to opportunities and remove barriers for local businesses.