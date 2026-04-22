NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Omni Hotels and Resorts (NOENMCC), in partnership with Brasfield & Gorrie and Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio Architecture and Interior Design, hosted a Subcontractor Symposium to connect small and emerging businesses with upcoming opportunities tied to the Omni New Orleans headquarters hotel project.

The symposium brought together more than 200 local vendors, contractors and project leaders for an evening focused on networking and practical guidance. Attendees learned more about the procurement process, project scope and anticipated timelines, while also engaging directly with key partners involved in the development.

The symposium aligns with the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s Small & Emerging Business (SEB) Program’s broader effort to expand access to contracting opportunities and ensure local businesses are positioned to participate in major projects shaping the city’s future.

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“Omni is making strides to make sure our small businesses see what opportunities are on the horizon and how to pursue them. Events like this champion our local small businesses, and this is exactly the type of event we’re proud to bring to our business community”, said LaToya Martin, SEB Program Manager at the Convention Center. “We want local companies to feel confident navigating opportunities, whether that means understanding the procurement process, building relationships with project partners or knowing how to pitch their services. Omni is ensuring our local entrepreneurs have a seat at the table and the chance to get involved in this transformative project.”

Omni New Orleans is a key component of the Convention Center’s long-term strategy to remain competitive in attracting major conventions and events. The 1,000-room hotel will be the first convention center hotel built in New Orleans in over 40 years and is expected to generate $213.6 million in annual economic impact and 1,400 permanent new jobs. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 with a projected opening date in 2030.

“The Omni New Orleans project represents a significant investment in our region and in the future of our local business network,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the Convention Center. “Creating opportunities for small and emerging businesses to be part of that growth will always be a priority. Events like this help ensure that local companies are not only aware of the business prospects, but ready to take part in them.”

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Through the SEB Program, the Convention Center continues to connect small businesses with resources, education and access to contracting opportunities. Initiatives like the Subcontractor Symposium help strengthen the pipeline between local vendors and large-scale development projects, supporting long-term economic growth across the region. The SEB Program has many activations throughout the year for SEBs to learn more about excelling their business, including the WIN Series. Phase one of the 2026 WIN Series wraps up in June with the capstone event, WIN Pitch Smart – Retail Ready Competition. Phase two of the WIN Series begins in July with a focus on equipping construction companies and service vendors to compete for contracts.

For more information about the SEB Program and upcoming opportunities, visit exhallnola.com.