NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is expanding its sustainability efforts with the launch of a new vinyl recycling pilot program, giving discarded event signage and other materials a second life. The initiative builds on the Convention Center’s ongoing efforts to reduce waste, increase recycling opportunities and implement sustainable practices at events.

The new program launched in October during the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s (AAO) annual meeting, which welcomed more than 15,000 visitors to New Orleans. During the event, the Convention Center collected 465 pounds of vinyl signage and branding materials that would have otherwise been sent to landfills.

Through the initiative, the Convention Center will provide the collected materials to Los Angeles-based recycling company Rareform, which will clean, cut and repurpose the vinyl into products including backpacks, tote bags, lunch boxes and other accessories.

- Sponsors -

Large-scale events and conventions such as AAO can use thousands of square feet of vinyl signage and branding materials, which are often discarded after events conclude. The new program provides event organizers with an additional option for reducing waste and the environmental impact of meetings and conventions.

Convention Center Expands Recycling to Vinyl. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“Implementing a brand-new way for meetings and event organizers to reduce waste and give their materials a second life is an exciting addition to our robust sustainability program,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of NOENMCC. “At the Convention Center, we’re always looking for creative ways to reduce our environmental footprint, especially as we welcome over 800,000 visitors every year and 120 events. Today’s meeting planners are looking for cities and convention centers that prioritize sustainability, and this new initiative is yet another way we are leading in this space.”

Convention Center Reports Record Recycling

The new initiative builds on the Convention Center’s broader recycling and waste diversion efforts. In 2025, the facility recycled a record 800 tons of materials through various programs, employee initiatives and coordination with event organizers.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Of that total, 257 tons came from construction activities, including work associated with the Convention Center’s ongoing $763 million Capital Improvement Plan. The facility diverted 67% of its construction-related waste from landfills during the year.

The Convention Center earned its second consecutive LEED Gold certification in 2025, becoming one of only two convention centers in the country to achieve the designation twice in a row. The certification recognizes performance in areas including energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality and waste reduction.

The Convention Center has also expanded its recycling operations through improved signage, additional collection opportunities, event waste audits and partnerships with Glass Half Full and Arc of Greater New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

Other materials collected for recycling include cardboard, Visqueen, scrap materials, wood and flooring from trade shows, as well as beads from Mardi Gras parades held at the facility.