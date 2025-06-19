Convention Center Event Manager Recognized by International Group

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Taylor Hickman, Event Manager at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC), was recently named to the International Association of Venue Managers’ (IAVM) 30 Under 30 Class of 2025, an international recognition honoring rising leaders in venue management. The program highlights young professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, passion and commitment to the live events and venue management industry. Honorees will be celebrated at VenueConnect 2025, IAVM’s annual conference, held this July in New Orleans.

Hickman joined the Convention Center in 2019 and was promoted to event manager in 2022. In her current role, she manages the planning and execution of a dozen events annually, ranging from 500 to 20,000 attendees. Her portfolio includes high-profile events such as Super Bowl LIX, Bocuse d’Or and the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

“Taylor’s professionalism, creativity and ability to manage complex, large-scale events with care and precision have made her an invaluable part of our team. This recognition is well-deserved, and we are proud to see her celebrated by her peers,” said Elaine Williams, Chief Commercial Officer at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “That she’ll be honored right here in New Orleans when we host IAVM’s annual conference, VenueConnect 2025, makes the moment even more special.”

IAVM’s 30 Under 30 program recognizes young professionals who are shaping the future of the venue management industry.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hickman has a strong foundation in communications and community engagement. A graduate of Louisiana State University, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in business administration. While at LSU, she served as station manager of 91.1 KLSU and was recognized with the Spirit of College Radio Day Award and a Tiger Athletic Foundation Scholarship for academic and extracurricular excellence.

Prior to joining NOENMCC, Hickman gained experience with iHeartMedia and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where she managed sponsor hospitality and coordinated on-site logistics. She is a certified Ungerboeck Event Management professional and has a track record of mentoring event staff, improving internal systems and helping clients execute high-quality events within budgets from $50,000 to $5 million.

“Being named to the IAVM 30 Under 30 is a tremendous honor,” Hickman said. “I’m passionate about delivering impactful events that showcase the energy and culture of New Orleans, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing and learning in this industry.”

Hickman will be honored amongst her peers at VenueConnect 2025 in July. VenueConnect returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2013, and their return carries added significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the trade group. The event will bring together 2,500 industry leaders and underscores New Orleans and the Convention Center as a premier meeting destination.

- Sponsors -

