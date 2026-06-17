Kevin Perque – Convention Center Elevates Campus Logistics Leader. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Kevin Perque to Assistant Director of Campus Logistics. In this role, Perque oversees and coordinates exterior campus operations, including parking, transportation, marshaling, grounds and campus patrol to ensure safe, efficient and seamless logistical support for daily operations and major national events.

Perque provides strategic direction for campus logistics planning and execution, strengthening coordination with internal departments, city agencies and event partners. He leads traffic and transportation operations, oversees exterior maintenance and advances safety compliance initiatives, while driving continuous improvements that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall guest experience.

“As we continue to welcome and recruit large-scale conventions and high-profile events, effective campus logistics are critical to delivering a positive experience for our clients and guests,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Kevin’s leadership will help ensure our campus operations remain organized, responsive and aligned with the evolving needs of our facility.”

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Perque brings more than 18 years of experience in expansive campus operations, logistics coordination and parking management. Most recently, he served as Campus Logistics Parking Manager at the Convention Center, where he directed daily operations across multiple campus parking facilities, managed staffing and traffic flow for major conventions and coordinated with event planners, security and transportation providers.

“Kevin understands what it takes to keep a campus of this size moving,” said Brett Slocum, Senior Director of Campus Operations for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “His ability to lead teams in fast-paced environments while maintaining a focus on safety, efficiency and excellence is a valuable asset as we continue to grow.”

Earlier in his career, Perque held operations and leadership roles with Reef Parking at the Four Seasons New Orleans and EZ Park, where he managed high-volume parking facilities, supervised operational teams and improved service delivery through staff training and performance management. His background also includes sales leadership positions which oversaw regional teams and led territory growth.

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“The Convention Center has given me the opportunity to grow professionally, and I look forward to continue expanding my role within campus operations,” said Perque. “My goal is to ensure every event is set up for success and leaves already planning to come back.”

Convention Center Campus Investments Continue

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center continues to enhance campus safety and operational performance through ongoing facility and technology investments aligned with its multi-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). Recent efforts include a state-of-the-art command center, enhanced lighting campus-wide, and upgraded camera and monitoring capabilities to strengthen safety and efficiency.

Planned future improvements include installation of K-rated barriers to enhance protection of critical back-of-house operations. These investments help ensure the Convention Center remains a secure, reliable venue for large-scale and high-profile events.