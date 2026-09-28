Convention Center Earns Local and National Honors

Elaine Williams, CMP, CEM-AP, CVE. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) is being recognized on both the local and national stage for its workplace culture and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for meeting planners, exhibitors and attendees.

The Convention Center has been named a 2026 New Orleans CityBusiness Empowering Women honoree, marking the fourth consecutive year the organization has received the recognition, and a 2026 Distinctive Achievement Award winner by Association Conventions & Facilities Magazine.

“Being recognized as an Empowering Women honoree for a fourth consecutive year is especially meaningful because developing women leaders is something we actively invest in,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “We want women across our organization to have access to the experiences, resources and relationships that help them grow as leaders and advance their careers. That investment strengthens our organization and helps build the leadership we need for the future.”

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The Empowering Women recognition reflects that investment in action. The Convention Center provides executive coaching and encourages employees to deepen their involvement in professional organizations, including the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), where they can expand their industry knowledge, build professional networks and pursue leadership opportunities.

Women serve at every level of the Convention Center, from its executive team to directors and managers leading work across sales, event services, finance, communications, sustainability, operations and other areas critical to the organization’s success. Half of the Convention Center’s management positions are held by women.

Those leaders have also earned recognition throughout their professional careers. Recent recognition includes Chief Administrative Officer Alita Caparotta being named to New Orleans Magazine’s Women of Impact list and Chief Commercial Officer Elaine Williams, CMP, CEM-AP, CVE, being named a Smart Women in Meetings Innovator by Smart Meetings Magazine.

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Convention Center: Industry Recognition

The Convention Center is also being recognized for the experience it provides to the meetings and events industry. The 2026 Distinctive Achievement Award from Association Conventions & Facilities magazine is a national honor voted on by the publication’s subscribers and association meeting planners. The annual awards recognize organizations that excel in meeting the needs of their clients, from customized planning services to flexible and functional event spaces. NOENMCC also received the award in 2025.

The recognition comes as the Convention Center continues to strengthen its position as a destination for major meetings, conventions and events. Hosting more than 100 events each year, NOENMCC works across departments to support event organizers from the earliest stages of planning through move-in, show days and move-out, while helping bring visitors and economic activity to New Orleans.

Smart Meetings recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in the meetings industry, elevate experiences and empower those around them. Williams has been with the Convention Center since 2007 and oversees strategies to drive growth and attract high-profile events, working closely with sales, marketing, communications, event services and operations. Her industry credentials include Certified Meeting Professional, Certification in Exhibition Management-Advanced Professional and Certified Venue Executive.