Elaine Williams – Convention Center CCO Earns Smart Meetings Honor. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC).

NEW ORLEANS – Elaine Williams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC), has been named as an Innovator for Smart Women in Meetings by Smart Meetings magazine. The Convention Center says Williams joins a prominent group of CEOs and Executives from corporations, associations and destination marketing organizations and that the prestigious recognition emphasizes Williams’ commitment to success at the Convention Center and strategic initiatives.

The publication’s annual ‘Smart Women in Meetings’ issue recognizes women who demonstrate excellence, elevate experiences, empower those around them and consistently strive for success for their organization.

Driving Growth and Operations at the Convention Center

As CCO, Williams oversees the development and execution of strategies to drive growth and attract high-profile events. She works closely with all aspects of the Convention Center, including sales, marketing, communications, event services and operations. The Convention Center said that her work continues to elevate the Convention Center as a competitive host venue and New Orleans as a key destination.

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“Elaine’s passion for building strong relationships and understanding that these connections transcend any single event set her apart,” said Jim Cook, President & CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Her natural tendency to mentor and uplift emerging leaders complements her experience and makes her invaluable to our organization. This recognition reflects her commitment to creating meaningful experiences for colleagues, customers and attendees at the Convention Center.”

Williams has been with the Convention Center since 2007 and was awarded the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation from the Events Industry Council, earned a Certification in Exhibition Management (CEM) and is distinguished as a CEM-AP (Advanced Professional).

She most recently earned the Certified Venue Executive (CVE) designation from the International Association of Venue Managers. The Convention Center said the CVE designation is the pinnacle of global recognition for venue professionals, signaling that an individual has reached the highest standard of leadership, strategic insight and operational excellence in the management of venues.

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In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, one of the largest associations in the events industry, Williams serves on the Southeast Louisiana Board for Volunteers of America.