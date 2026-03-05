Jerry Reyes Convention Center Authority Welcomes Returning Commissioner. Photo provided by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The governing body of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (the Authority), has announced the appointment of Jerry Reyes to its Board of Commissioners. A longtime hospitality leader with deep ties to the New Orleans hospitality industry, Reyes brings decades of operational, workforce and community leadership experience to the board.

Reyes currently serves as Vice President of Operations for Highgate Hotels in New Orleans, where he oversees operations across both branded and independent hotel properties. He joined Highgate in 2021 after serving as General Manager of The Westin New Orleans, where he led day-to-day operations and long-term strategic initiatives for the property.

A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 25 years of industry experience, Reyes helped lead a $30 million revitalization of The Westin New Orleans, which included renovations to all 462 guestrooms and suites, architectural upgrades and a comprehensive interior redesign.

Reyes previously served as President of the Authority, where he helped guide priorities supporting the region’s hospitality and tourism economy.

“Jerry’s operational leadership and deep understanding of New Orleans’ hospitality and tourism economy make him a strong addition, and we are proud to welcome him back,” said Russ Allen, president of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority. “His experience working across major hotel brands and local properties, combined with his strong community involvement, will support the Convention Center’s ongoing efforts to drive economic impact and workforce opportunity across the region.”

Reyes is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and holds an MBA from the university’s Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Program. He has also served as an assistant professor at the University of New Orleans, helping prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals.

Beyond his professional role, Reyes is deeply engaged in the New Orleans community and tourism industry. He currently serves as president of the Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association and is actively involved with various regional organizations, including New Orleans & Company and French Quarter Festivals Inc.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

In supporting 5,885 jobs and contributing a combined $80.7 billion in state and local taxes, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is a valuable resource for the Greater New Orleans region. The Convention Center Authority remains focused on strengthening the local economy through world-class event hosting, industry partnerships and community engagement.