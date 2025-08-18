Construction Workshop Launched to Win Major Projects

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A training program for construction contractors called the “WIN with MCCNO Workshop: The Procurement Playbook” will launch Aug. 22 to equip local contractors with bidding and estimating skills to win major projects.

The initiative is presented by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) and the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Small and Emerging Business (SEB) in partnership with the Urban League of Louisiana.

Volume 1 of The Procurement Playbook will equip local contractors with bidding and estimating skills to win major projects and is titled “Construction and Construction Services.” Designed for general contractors and specialized construction service providers including HVAC, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, landscaping and janitorial companies, the session will focus on:

How to do business with the Convention Center

Essential skills in electronic estimating

Best practices in bid preparation

Step-by-step guidance for successfully bidding on Convention Center projects

Attendees will leave with foundational skills, actionable tips and the confidence to pursue NOENMCC procurement opportunities. Participants should bring a capabilities statement and a fully charged laptop for hands-on activities. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Register here.

WIN with MCCNO Workshop Speakers

Speakers and facilitators at the WIN with MCCNO Workshop will include:

LaToya Martin, Small & Emerging Business Program Manager at NOENMCC and Procurement Playbook host

Frank Johnson, Director of the Contractor’s Resource Center at the Urban League of Louisiana and Procurement Playbook facilitator

Courtney Elzey, Principal of MCDS, LLC and Procurement Playbook facilitator

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority is committed to promoting small and emerging businesses (SEBs) and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) by creating opportunities for local vendors to do business with the Convention Center.

Through its SEB Program, the Authority has rolled out initiatives like the SEBconnect website and app, as well as quarterly WIN with NOENMCC networking events—all designed to make it easier for SEBs and DBEs to gain access to new business prospects. Since 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded $43 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors.

To explore opportunities through the Authority’s Small and Emerging Business Program, visit exhallnola.com.

Workshop Details

The WIN with MCCNO Workshop: The Procurement Playbook will take place on Aug. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Meeting Room 267 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Complimentary parking will be available in Lot F with advance registration through this link.

About the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC)

New Orleans is Built to Host! With 1.1 million square feet of prime exhibit space on one level, all under one roof, NOENMCC is tied for the sixth-largest convention center in the United States. A leading contributor to the city’s robust tourism economy, NOENMCC event activity has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening.

About the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority’s (Authority) exclusive mission is to finance, construct and operate facilities in order to attract and conduct conventions, trade shows and other events that support and expand the economy of both the State of Louisiana and New Orleans Region.

The Authority is composed of a 13-member board of commissioners, ten appointed by the Governor of Louisiana, and three appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans. Since 1985, event activity at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has produced $90.1 billion in economic impact since its 1985 opening, including $5.7 billion in new tax revenue for state and local governments.

About the Urban League of Louisiana

The mission of the Urban League of Louisiana is to assist African Americans and other communities seeking equity to secure economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights. We implement our mission through programs in the areas of education and youth development, workforce and economic development, public policy and advocacy initiatives.