NEW ORLEANS – RNGD, a high-growth, diversified construction firm serving the Southeastern United States, has announced that Michael Pittman has joined the company as Senior Advisor, Heavy Civil. Pittman will advise RNGD’s leadership team on the continued expansion of its Heavy Civil platform, helping develop talent, strengthen operational excellence, and support the company’s long-term growth strategy throughout the Southeast.

A 1983 civil engineering graduate of Louisiana State University, Pittman is a third-generation builder who spent more than four decades leading heavy civil and infrastructure work across south Louisiana. He founded M.R. Pittman Group, LLC in 2003 and built it into one of Louisiana’s premier heavy civil contractors. Over the course of his career, he oversaw approximately $1.5 billion in infrastructure and construction projects, including the GIWW West Closure Complex, the world’s largest pump station of its kind, constructed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of southeast Louisiana’s hurricane and flood protection system.

Pittman had stepped back from day-to-day operations in recent years before deciding to return to the industry full-time with RNGD. Mentorship was central to his decision to join. Having spent his entire career working alongside family, Pittman says this marks a new chapter.

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Mike Pittman – Construction Leader Comes Out of Retirement to Join RNGD. Photo provided by RNGD.

“The more time I spent with RNGD’s leadership team, the clearer it became that this is an organization with tremendous potential,” Pittman said. “I still have a lot to contribute to this industry, and one of the most rewarding parts of my career has always been helping people grow. RNGD is building something special, and I’m excited to share what I’ve learned while continuing to learn alongside this team.”

“Mike represents the very best of our industry,” said Wes Palmisano, Founder and CEO of RNGD. “His experience, reputation, and commitment to developing people align perfectly with our culture and our vision for growth. We are honored that he chose RNGD for this next chapter, and we look forward to the impact he will have on our team, our clients, and the future of our Heavy Civil business.”

Pittman’s appointment comes as RNGD continues to expand its Heavy Civil capabilities across the Southeastern United States, investing in people, expertise, and strategic partnerships to support complex infrastructure and resilience projects throughout the region.