Construction Industry’s New Orleans Education League Recognized for Volunteer Efforts

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Education League of the Construction Industry (NOEL), a council of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), will receive a proclamation from New Orleans City Councilman, Freddie King III, on Feb. 27.

The honor recognizes their volunteer efforts in assisting a disabled District C resident in Algiers.

The beneficiary, a local woman who recently lost a leg due to diabetes, was gifted with a new, ADA-compliant handicap ramp at her home. HBA/NOEL volunteer builders and vendors completed the work over two weekends.

After learning of the woman’s plight, NOEL, with the support of local contractors, landscapers and vendors, decided to donate time and materials to make the needed addition to her home.

Sponsors donating time and materials for NOEL include Roy Olsen, Norseman Construction; Randy Noel, Reve; Anthony Quillen, Quillen Construction Group; John Heald, One Man & A Tool Box; Shivers Nellon, Nell Builders; Frank Morse, Morse Holmes; Kellett Lumber, and other anonymous sponsors.

The honors award ceremony will be held at the New Orleans City Council Chambers on Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Remarks from Councilman Freddie King III, District C, will be followed by the presentation of the proclamation to NOEL President Roy Olsen of Norseman Construction.

About NOEL

Since 2012, NOEL has provided over $2 million worth of repairs to low-income seniors and disabled individuals in our area. This 501(c)3 nonprofit also provides education to contractors and individuals in the building industry and to consumers at large.

About HBAGNO

Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBAGNO is a non-profit professional organization serving nearly 1,000 builder and associate members encompassing seven parishes throughout Louisiana, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans continues to proudly serve as the home of local, licensed residential contractors for over 80 years.