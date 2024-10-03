Conservatives for Clean Energy Launches in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (Oct. 3, 2024) – The regional clean energy organization Conservatives for Clean Energy (CCE) announced its official launch in Louisiana on Sept. 26, underscoring the state’s commitment to bipartisan initiatives that create energy jobs and promote renewable energy development.

CCE already operates in five other southern states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

Founded in North Carolina, CCE focuses on educating the public and policymakers about the economic advantages of clean energy, advocating for investments in renewables throughout the Southeast. In Louisiana, the organization will concentrate on critical areas such as the supply chain for offshore wind investments, carbon capture and sequestration (CCS & CCUS) and clean hydrogen initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to establish our presence in Louisiana and advocate for the state’s clean energy potential,” said CCE President & CEO Mark Fleming via the company’s website. “The state’s diverse energy landscape, combined with its industrial strength, makes Louisiana a prime location for sustainable energy advancements. Our mission is to work alongside conservative leaders to highlight how renewable energy investments can stimulate job growth and economic development for all Louisianans.”

Will Hardy, a Louisiana native and lifelong conservative, will lead the CCE Louisiana chapter. With a proven record of advancing sustainable clean energy policies in other states, CCE aims to broaden markets, create jobs and strengthen local economies, reinforcing the essential role of bipartisanship in these efforts.

“I am excited to welcome Conservatives for Clean Energy to Louisiana,” said Louisiana State Rep. Joe Orgeron (R – District 54). “Our state plays a crucial role in national energy security, and the commitment of experts and support industries to clean energy will drive job creation. With initiatives like the Clean Hydrogen Task Force, CCE will be an invaluable resource for educating the public and stakeholders on the benefits of clean energy ventures.”

State Senator Bob Hensgens (R – District 26), chair of the Natural Resources Committee, echoed this sentiment: “I support anything that helps Louisiana utilize its resources responsibly and achieve energy independence. CCE’s dedication to educating our state on the significant economic benefits of new energy projects is timely and vital for our future.”

Companies that have already established clean energy initiatives in Louisiana include Posigen and H2TheFuture. Posigen aims to help communities gain access to clean and sustainable energy, while greatly reducing their energy costs.

As reported by the Louisiana Illuminator, Louisiana is the second-largest producer of hydrogen in the U.S., and many industry-backers believe the state could be uniquely poised to benefit. In September, partners from across South Louisiana’s H2theFuture initiative were joined by representatives from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and energy industry leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the Louisiana Future Energy Center (LFEC). The Center, located on the campus of The Beach at UNO, aims to position Louisiana as a national leader in energy innovation, education and economic growth by establishing a destination for energy startups.

“The Economic Development Administration is proud to support the construction of the Louisiana Future Energy Center with a $10 million award made from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” said Justin Tooley, director of the American Rescue Plan at the US Economic Development Administration, at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This project will bring together some of the best minds and innovators our country has to offer to tackle the challenges of climate change, create good-paying jobs in essential energy industries and advance the entire region’s economy equitably and sustainably.”