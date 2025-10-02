WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA), Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS), and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) have introduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through Nov. 21 matching the program authorization extension that was included in the September House Continuing Resolution bill. This legislation was filed ahead of NFIP’s federal authorization expiration at 11:59 p.m., Sept. 30.

“We cannot allow the dysfunction of government to punish everyday Americans by letting the National Flood Insurance Program lapse, leaving families and businesses without critical protection,” said Rep. Carter. “This program is not only vital to Louisiana but to communities across the nation that face the growing risk of flooding. I have consistently stressed, since filing a long-term reauthorization earlier this year, that NFIP authorizations should not be tied to contentious government funding battles that put homeowners in jeopardy. Instead, we must provide this program with long-term certainty so that Congress can focus on modernizing the NFIP and ensuring it remains affordable and accessible for everyone.”

Without action, a government shutdown would leave the NFIP in limbo, putting homeowners, small businesses, and entire communities at risk during the height of hurricane season and following the 20th Anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

“The NFIP isn’t just a policy—it’s a critical safeguard for millions of families, homeowners, and businesses across the country,” said Rep. Ezell. “In Mississippi and other flood-prone areas, this program is often the only thing standing between families and financial devastation. Letting it lapse because of political brinkmanship in Washington would be reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous. A shutdown shouldn’t be allowed to jeopardize disaster recovery, delay home sales, or leave flood victims waiting for the help they desperately need. We must act now to protect our communities and ensure the NFIP remains strong and uninterrupted.”

“Once again this year, we have seen the devastating impacts of flooding in Texas,” said Rep. Fletcher. “It is critical that Congress works to protect communities across the country from the devastating impacts of flooding, and reauthorizing the NFIP is an important part of that effort. If the NFIP lapses, Texans with flood insurance would be unable to renew their policies, leaving them vulnerable during hurricane season. I am glad to work with my colleagues to prevent a costly lapse in our constituents’ access to flood insurance.”