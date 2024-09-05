Congressman Carter Praises Infrastructure Investments in the River Parishes

NEW ORLEANS — Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) celebrated two federal awards he championed for infrastructure investments in the River Parishes. Congressman Carter personally selected both the Port of South Louisiana and the Town of Lutcher to receive $500,000 each as a part of his FY 2024 Community Project Funding (CPF) requests. He was joined at the Port of South Louisiana on Sept. 4 by Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews, Mayor Patrick St. Pierre and other local elected officials.

“I am excited to announce two critical grants that will significantly improve our infrastructure, grow our economy, and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the River Parishes,” said Rep. Carter.“These awards are not just important for the communities here but also for the entire nation that depends on this region to export our grain, move imports up the river, and refine our energy. I promise to keep fighting for investments that bring tangible benefits to the River Parishes. Together, we will build the infrastructure we need, protect our homes, and create opportunities for generations to come.”

The Port South Louisiana will receive $500,000 for the Master Drainage Plan to clean and widen ditches, upgrade drainage infrastructure, and create detention ponds to manage stormwater and prevent flooding.

King Avenue, a major access point in the Town of Lutcher, faces high traffic due to its proximity to a densely populated apartment complex and a school, with frequent pedestrian, truck, and school bus use. Lutcher will receive $500,000 to build a new roadway to improve access and address potential flooding issues.

“Congressman Troy Carter’s unwavering support for the Port of South Louisiana and this crucial funding for the Port’s master drainage project exemplify his commitment to both regional infrastructure and economic growth,” said PortSL CEO Paul Matthews.” His leadership ensures that Louisiana’s largest tonnage port, which connects 31 states to the world, remains a vital hub of international commerce while safeguarding our local community from potential flooding, securing a brighter and more prosperous future for River Region families.”

“Congressman Troy Carter’s support has made a dramatic impact on the infrastructure in the Town of Lutcher; we would like to express our sincere gratitude to him and his professional staff,” said Patrick St. Pierre, mayor of Lutcher.