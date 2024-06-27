Congressman Carter, Higgins Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Protect Louisianians from Contaminated Seafood Imports

WASHINGTON – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) and Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) introduced the bipartisan Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act, which grants the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) additional authority to destroy foreign products that fail health inspections, ensuring that contaminated, unsafe and mislabeled seafood imports do not harm American consumers.

“This legislation is a crucial step forward in safeguarding American’s health and supporting Louisiana’s economy,” said Rep. Carter. “By granting the FDA the necessary authority to destroy food products that fail to meet our stringent health and safety standards, we are closing a dangerous loophole that has allowed contaminated seafood to enter our markets. This bill protects consumers from potential health risks and upholds the integrity of our food supply chain, while supporting Louisiana fishermen and seafood processors.”

Historically, the FDA has been responsible for protecting public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of food, medicine, and medical devices. Currently, any FDA-regulated medical devices and medication can be destroyed if the agency deems the imported item a health risk for public use. However, this authority does not extend to imported food products that are inspected and fail to meet U.S. health and safety standards. Foreign entities routinely violate FDA standards by contaminating seafood imports with harmful chemicals that pose major health risks. These same companies can also “port shop” and utilize other ports of entry if they fail inspection at their initial port of entry.

“The United States must prioritize the health and safety of the American people,” said Rep. Higgins. “Currently, billions of pounds of un-inspected foreign seafood continue to enter the country, causing major health concerns. God only knows what’s in the shipments that enter through our ports. This legislation provides the FDA with the authority to destroy illegal seafood imports and ensure they do not reach American markets.”

“Amongst the U.S. aquaculture community that competes against foreign imported seafood it is common knowledge importers will “shop” ports of entry after an initial denial by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” said Paul Zajicek, executive director of the National Aquaculture Association. “We strongly support Congressman Higgins’ and Congressman Carter’s much needed bill, which will provide the agency with commonsense authority to destroy tainted product and, as a long-term outcome, will discourage and prevent an unethical tactic.”

Full bill text can be found here.