Congressman Carter Announces More Than $9 Million to Install Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Chargers Across New Orleans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) announced $9.3 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 58 locations across New Orleans. This funding was made possible by the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which Congressman Carter proudly helped craft and voted for. This transformative investment will add approximately 118 publicly available EV chargers across the city, with 66% of these installations located in federally designated disadvantaged communities.

“I am thrilled to announce this groundbreaking investment to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across New Orleans,” said Rep. Carter. “These new EV chargers, strategically placed in every district and focused on underserved communities, represent a bold step forward in ensuring equitable access to clean transportation. By leveraging partnerships with institutions like Dillard University and Xavier University, we are fostering innovation while empowering our communities. This funding highlights the importance of sustainability, resilience, and economic opportunity for all New Orleans residents. Together, we are driving progress toward a cleaner, greener future!”

The new EV chargers, including Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers, will be installed at public locations selected based on a community survey conducted in 2021 across all five City Council districts, ensuring citywide coverage and accessibility. Additionally, Dillard University and Xavier University will host chargers on their campuses, representing critical partnerships to support local communities and advance shared sustainability goals. By hosting EV chargers, these universities are helping to expand access for students, staff, and surrounding communities while reinforcing New Orleans’ leadership in sustainable innovation.

This project will build upon the work of the Electric Vehicle Charger Program, which Entergy New Orleans runs in partnership with the City of New Orleans. The program has installed 30 charging stations at 25 locations across the city, primarily at public facilities such as libraries and parks.

Petroleum gas and diesel combustion in cars, trucks, and buses on New Orleans roads accounts for nearly 43% of the city’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

“This $9.3 million federal award represents a transformative investment in our communities, especially those that have been historically underserved,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “By prioritizing equity and access, we are ensuring that clean, sustainable transportation is available to all New Orleanians—not just a select few.”

“The development of the Electric Transportation Roadmap will provide a blueprint for building a cleaner, more equitable transportation system for all New Orleanians,” said Greg Nichols, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer and Director of the Office of Resilience & Sustainability. “This award is a tangible example of how federal funding is helping us achieve our climate action goals while also breaking down barriers to equitable access to electric vehicles.”

“We are proud to host EV chargers on our campus as part of our community’s larger goal of sustainability,” said Reynold Verret, President, Xavier University of Louisiana. “Xavier’s commitment to creating a more just and humane society encompasses such innovation and thoughtfulness.”

“We are grateful that the City of New Orleans partnered with Dillard University on this innovative grant,” said Dillard University President Dr. Monique Guillory. “This funding will provide green fueling opportunities to our Gentilly Community and highlight clean energy at Dillard University. Dillard is cultivating leaders committed to sustainability and resiliency to propel New Orleans into a brighter future for us all.”

