Congressman Carter Announces $20 Million to Tackle Environmental and Climate Justice Challenges in New Orleans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-LA) announced $20 Million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for Stay Ready NOLA Inc. through the Community Change Grants Program. These grants aim to advance local, on-the-ground projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity. This award was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Congressman Carter proudly helped craft and voted for.

“This is a monumental step forward for New Orleans and the fight for environmental and climate justice nationwide,” said Rep. Carter. “This funding is a testament to the power of the Inflation Reduction Act and the commitment to uplifting communities like the Upper Ninth Ward, which have borne the brunt of environmental and economic inequality for far too long. With projects like a community resilience hub powered with solar farms and utilizing innovative stormwater infrastructure, we are not only reducing pollution and building climate resilience but also empowering our community with the tools and skills to thrive in a clean energy economy. This project ensures our people are safer, stronger, and ready for the challenges ahead. I am proud to have helped deliver this historic funding, and I look forward to seeing its lasting positive impact on our city and its future.”

The Community Change Grants Program was funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in climate action in American history. Stay Ready NOLA Inc. will partner with Metro Bicycle Coalition of New Orleans, Inc. to receive $20 million to develop a resilience hub in the Upper Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans to support citizens and emergency responders during a storm or other emergency. The resilience hub will be connected via the grid to two solar farms producing 3MW of clean solar energy, enough to power approximately 1,000 homes annually. Construction of the solar farms and resilience hub will include permeable surfaces to reduce stormwater runoff and enhance groundwater recharge. The project will offer workforce development programs to equip residents with job skills in solar energy, e-bike repair and maintenance, and more.

“On day one of his Administration, President Biden promised to target investments to communities that for too long have been shut out of federal funding,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today, thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, EPA is delivering on that promise. These selections will create jobs, improve public health, and uplift community efforts in all corners of this country, regardless of geography or background.”