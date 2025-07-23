Congregation Coffee Opening 2nd Location

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Congregation Coffee Roasters has announced that its second cafe location on the corner of Magazine Street and Jefferson Avenue (900 Jefferson Avenue) will open to the public on July 24. The café will serve its traditional coffee menu (roasted at its nearby roastery at 1746 Tchoupitoulas St.) featuring year-round staple blends, rotating seasonal single origin coffees and bagged coffees for home.

In addition, guests can enjoy breakfast pastries and more from the Ralph Brennan Bakery along with Congregation Coffee merchandise. Summer hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday, 7 am – 3 pm, with expanded hours to come in the fall.

This new location comes as part of Patrick Brennan’s acquisition of Congregation Coffee in 2023 from former owner Eliott Guthrie. In addition to reopening Congregation’s Flagship Cafe in Algiers Point (240 Pelican Ave) and the Magazine Street location opening this week, Brennan also aims to open a third location in the French Quarter later this year.

- Sponsors -

“After many successful years with our Algiers Point cafe and continued growth in our wholesale business, we’re excited to continue expanding Uptown for an opportunity to serve additional New Orleans neighbors,” said Brennan. “Our goal is to expand with intention and never sacrifice on outstanding quality. From sourcing the highest quality beans and roasting locally in our Tchoupitoulas Roastery, to providing our baristas with ongoing barista training and coffee education, we’re here to create outstanding coffee coupled with quality customer experiences as unique as our home here in New Orleans.”

Since acquiring the New Orleans coffeehouse in 2023, Brennan and the Congregation team (led by Congregation’s Roaster Zoe Underhill) have grown the business exponentially, roasting over 28,500 lbs. of coffee beans in its Tchoupitoulas Roastery over the last 12 months. In addition, Congregation secured 18 new wholesale partnerships in various hotels (Hotel Monteleone Hotel and Omni Royal Hotel), restaurants (Brennan’s, Junebug and Audubon Clubhouse) and grocery stores (Dorignac’s Food Center and three New Orleans Whole Foods locations).

Congregation’s Roaster Zoe Underhill has been in the coffee industry for over a decade. She was introduced to the coffee roasting process when she moved to New Orleans in 2018 and started working at Congregation. From there, she quickly transitioned from barista to roasting assistant and eventually became the company’s head roaster and green coffee buyer in 2019.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Congregation Blends Available at Magazine St. Cafe

High Walk : Our Signature blend. Round and sweet on the palate with some nutty chocolate on the nose and a medium body. A perfect morning cup.

Our Signature blend. Round and sweet on the palate with some nutty chocolate on the nose and a medium body. A perfect morning cup. Gallop : Our Espresso blend. Nutty flavor up front that moves into a milk chocolatey sweetness. Great both as a shot of espresso or with milk.

Our Espresso blend. Nutty flavor up front that moves into a milk chocolatey sweetness. Great both as a shot of espresso or with milk. Low Walk: Our Decaf blend. Rich, sweet and smooth.

Our Decaf blend. Rich, sweet and smooth. Spots : For those who want a darker, robust, yet complex coffee experience, Spots is the perfect coffee. Warm flavor notes go well with cream and sugar, or just as is, in your favorite mug.

For those who want a darker, robust, yet complex coffee experience, Spots is the perfect coffee. Warm flavor notes go well with cream and sugar, or just as is, in your favorite mug. Tail Walk: Our Coffee and Chicory blend. With our roots in New Orleans, we blend our chicory coffee as a bridge between traditional New Orleans and modern coffee culture.

Our Coffee and Chicory blend. With our roots in New Orleans, we blend our chicory coffee as a bridge between traditional New Orleans and modern coffee culture. Kerinci, Sumatra: We love this coffee for its indulgent balance of candy sweetness, warming citrus and spices, and light effervescence.

Congregation’s retail coffee is available to purchase online at www.congregationcoffee.com with weekly, bi-weekly or monthly home delivery options. They also offer a gifted monthly coffee subscription (3, 6 or 12-month gifting options), sending the gift of coffee directly to your loved one’s doorstep.

For more information on Congregation Coffee Roasters, wholesale partnership opportunities and more, visit www.congregationcoffee.com, call (504) 265-0194 or email hello@congregationcoffee.com. Follow Congregation on social media at @congregation_coffee (Instagram) and @CongregationCoffee (Facebook).

About Congregation Coffee Roasters

Named after the collective noun for a group of alligators, Congregation Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company located in New Orleans, Louisiana. Launched in 2015 out of the back of a shotgun house with a mission to bring quality coffee to the New Orleans area and beyond, Congregation is curated with both quality and accessibility in mind. We source specialty coffee from around the world in an effort to bring quality brew to everyone. Our offer list is well-rounded, with something for every taste.

- Sponsors -

The owner of Congregation Coffee in New Orleans is Patrick Brennan, a fourth-generation member of the Brennan family (of Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group).