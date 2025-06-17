Conference in New Orleans Showcases Cardiovascular Innovations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 26th annual New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) conference brought 1,400 from across the globe to New Orleans to collaborate and share education on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Despite a national trend of declining conference attendance, NCVH saw a 10% increase in healthcare practitioner participation this year—demonstrating the conference’s continued growth, relevance, and impact in cardiovascular medicine. Held May 27-30 at The Roosevelt Hotel, the conference focused on advancing care and improving treatment outcomes across the country.

“It’s incredible to see how far this conference has come — from a small gathering to a global exchange of ideas in our 26th year. What began as a local vision has become an international mission: to learn from the brightest minds around the world and bring the very best in cardiovascular care back to our communities,” said Dr. Craig M. Walker, conference founder and interventional cardiologist, and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS). “That’s been the driving force behind NCVH and the growth of CIS—an achievement made possible by a dedicated team with a shared mission: to deliver the highest quality cardiovascular care possible.”

- Sponsors -

This multi-disciplinary, accredited conference featured more than 20 live cases from around the world, 215+ faculty and 50+ exhibitors. Highlights included the premier Fellows course, a record-breaking turnout for the Business of Medicine sessions, the debut of an exclusive Structural Heart Track, expanded focus on ultrasound and thermographic imaging, and the introduction of Society for Vascular Ultrasound CME credits for the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers (ARDMS®).

Additional highlights included five keynote presentations on trending topics, family practice and wound care sessions, the “Meet the Titans” networking reception, and a Mardi Gras Masquerade celebration at the Orpheum Theater in honor of its 26th year.

With 10 co-chairmen and 22 course directors, the conference lineup offered up to 25 continuing education credits for physicians of all specialties, as well as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, cath lab technicians and healthcare professionals.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Several major announcements and first-time clinical findings were unveiled at NCVH 2025. Dr. George Adams presented, for the first time in the U.S., the 36-month results of the Japan trial of SELUTION, and globally debuted 12-month data on sirolimus-eluting balloon performance in real-world peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients. Dr. Ankur Lodha, Interventional Cardiologist at CIS in Lafayette, demonstrated the first-ever use of the Boston Scientific Ranger 200 Drug-Coated Balloon.

In addition, Reflow Medical announced live on stage that it had received FDA De Novo clearance for its Spur Peripheral Retrievable Stent System.

NCVH provides accredited education on late-breaking advancements in cardiovascular medicine and technology to improve the diagnosis and treatment of vascular conditions, reducing morbidity, mortality, cost and amputations.

- Sponsors -

Learn more at www.ncvh.org.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures.

CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 23 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs.

CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for three years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 39 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH)

New Cardiovascular Horizons (NCVH) is an educational nonprofit foundation focused on multidisciplinary accredited conferences to advance the field of cardiovascular care using endovascular technologies, pharmacotherapy treatments, peripheral interventions and amputation prevention techniques.

With a goal to empower healthcare providers with knowledge of head-to-toe vascular treatments, NCVH strives to promote interdisciplinary teamwork and collaboration to address the continuum of patient care. Educational activities include an annual multi-day conference, Fellows Course, Business of Medicine Forum and Vein Forum along with one-day regional meetings around the United States.

Internationally, NCVH participates with focused educational sessions at various meetings in China, Japan and the EU.