Concierge Permit Program Could Ease Hospitality Delays

Jack Pontin, associate at Adams & Reese. Photo provided by Adams & Reese.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will launch a new “concierge” permitting program in October aimed at helping businesses navigate city approvals, permits and clearances, an initiative that could be particularly useful for hospitality businesses that face multiple permitting requirements.

Mayor Helena Moreno announced the program Sept. 23. The Office of Safety and Permits will designate two staff members to serve as points of contact for businesses from the beginning of the application process through obtaining necessary city approvals and clearances, beginning with a pilot in two New Orleans East corridors.

The program comes amid an increase in new occupational licenses, which businesses are required to obtain to operate in the city. More than 770 were issued from January through September, up 56% from 2025 and 176% from 2024, according to the city. The nine-month total is already equal to the combined number issued in 2024 and 2025.

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The initiative comes amid longstanding complaints about slow approval timelines and difficulties navigating the city’s permitting process. A 2025 City Planning Commission study identified a concierge staff member to guide applicants through permitting as one potential remedy. The Moreno administration has said the concierge service is intended to make the process easier to understand, more responsive and more efficient for businesses regardless of size.

The concierge initiative is part of a broader effort by the Moreno administration to improve the city’s permitting system. In its 100-day report released in April, the administration said Safety and Permits had developed a “Concierge Team” account-management system that was being tested with City Council constituent services. The city was also developing a dashboard to track permit approvals and using its existing permitting system to identify delayed applications for targeted resolution.

Hospitality Businesses Could Benefit

While the initiative is not specific to the hospitality industry, it could be particularly useful for businesses navigating multiple layers of city permitting, according to Jack Pontin, an associate at Adams & Reese who represents clients in commercial litigation and alcohol and hospitality law.

“Restaurants, bars, hotels, and other hospitality venues typically require multiple permits and approvals, including occupancy permits, health department clearances, fire safety certifications, zoning approvals, and, where applicable, alcohol permits and liquor licenses,” Pontin said. “A dedicated concierge staffer who can coordinate across these requirements may reduce delays and eliminate redundant trips to City Hall.”

Pontin said delays during the permitting process can be especially costly for hospitality businesses preparing to open.

“Permitting delays can be particularly costly for hospitality businesses, where lease obligations, staffing commitments, and perishable inventory create financial pressure during the pre-opening period,” Pontin said. “A streamlined process could meaningfully shorten the timeline from application to opening day.”

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Concierge Pilot Starts in New Orleans East

Businesses in the Chef Menteur Industrial Corridor and the Canal Corridor will be the first eligible for the concierge service when it launches in October. The city plans to expand the program across New Orleans following the initial pilot.

For hospitality operators, however, the assistance will stop at the city level. Restaurants, bars and other businesses that sell alcohol must still navigate Louisiana’s separate state regulatory process.

“Business owners should keep in mind that alcohol permitting in Louisiana involves both state and local regulatory processes,” Pontin said. “The concierge program addresses the City of New Orleans permitting process only. Businesses seeking alcohol permits will still need to navigate the requirements of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control separately.”

About Adams & Reese

Adams & Reese is a multidisciplinary law firm with offices across the United States, including New Orleans. The firm represents businesses and organizations across a range of industries and practice areas.