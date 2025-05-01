Concierge Care for Menopause is Here

Up to 1.3 million American women transition into menopause each year, a fact that impacts not only their individual lives, but the national workforce. According to the Society for Women’s Health Research, “two out of five women considered finding or found a new job due to their menopause symptoms or experience.”

Among the symptoms that women say disrupt their ability to work include sleep disturbances, brain fog and difficulty concentrating, hot flashes and joint pain, all leading to $150 billion in menopause-related productivity losses worldwide.

And yet, while more than a million women are impacted — with many more starting the process in perimenopause sometimes a decade earlier — treatment for symptoms and guidance for patients going through the process has been woefully insufficient.

One local telehealth company aims to solve this problem by providing “an affordable and accessible approach to managing menopause.”

Co-founders Crystal Burke, a registered nurse practitioner with more than 15 years of experience, and Dr. Steven Youngblood, board certified in internal medicine, created The Menopause Clinic in April 2024 with a public launch earlier this year.

“The first few months were less ‘grand opening’ and more ‘grand experimenting,’” said Youngblood. “While we knew the science of menopause inside and out (that part’s been solid for years), figuring out how to get that help to women without requiring them to sell a kidney? That was the tricky part.

Youngblood said he and Burke spent most of 2024 asking how they could make care more accessible and affordable.

“Think of it like building a really good recipe,” he said, “you know all the ingredients (the science), but finding the right way to serve it up (the business model) takes some kitchen testing. And now we’re cooking with gas.”

Potential patients start the process with a video consultation to discuss their symptoms, lifestyle and needs, with the initial visit priced at $50, and continuing care priced at $85 per month. Clinic visits are not currently covered by health insurance, although the team works with patients to help get the costs of prescriptions covered.

“First things first: We listen. Like, really listen,” Youngblood said. “But here’s the real deal: We’re your menopause navigation experts. Think of us as your GPS through this whole experience, except instead of recalculating when you take a wrong turn, we’re helping you figure out which path is right for you in the first place — whether that’s hormone therapy, lifestyle changes, or something else entirely, we’ll help you sort through the options without making you feel like you’re solving a medical mystery by yourself.”

Consolidating care can also save money, said Youngblood.

“Is it the cheapest thing you’ll ever buy? No,” he said. “Is it cheaper than trying to piece together care through multiple specialists who don’t really understand menopause? Also trying to coordinate multiple appointments around your already-crazy schedule? Absolutely.”

For Burke, working through common misconceptions and guiding patients on their treatment path is all part of the company’s mission.

“Here’s something that might surprise you: Your regular doctor probably can’t help much with menopause,” she said. “Even more surprising, according to research studies, only 30% of OB-GYN residency programs have training on menopause at all. That old story about hormone therapy being dangerous? Time to put that one to bed. Not interested in hormones? No worries, there are other options on the menu.”

Another myth that needs to go, said Burke, is the idea that you need to be completely miserable to seek treatment.

“If menopause is affecting your quality of life in any way, you deserve help,” she said. “Your well-being matters, whether at work, home, or anywhere in between.”

For Burke, the project is personal. After struggling to manage her own perimenopausal symptoms and frustration in finding answers from medical professionals, she decided to create a space that would specialize in women going through this phase of their lives.

“For generations, menopause has been whispered about behind closed doors, if discussed at all,” she said. “But why? The answer lies in a perfect storm of cultural attitudes, medical neglect and societal pressure.

“Picture this: decades of predominantly male doctors patting women on the head and telling them their hot flashes and mood swings were ‘just part of life.’ Many women learned early on that speaking up meant being dismissed or, worse, labeled as ‘difficult.’ So they stayed quiet.”

She said companies are starting to understand that supporting employees through menopause isn’t just nice, it’s necessary to avoid losses.

“Most importantly, there’s been a seismic shift in how women view themselves. The same generation that fought for workplace equality isn’t about to shuffle quietly through menopause. They’re leading frank discussions about hot flashes during board meetings and advocating for better healthcare options.

Currently, The Menopause Clinic consists of a team of two, Burke and Youngblood, who staff the virtual clinic themselves. Youngblood said the venture is proudly self-funded.

“It has been more like scraping together pocket change and making magic happen on a shoestring budget,” said Youngblood. “No investors. No fancy backing. Just us, our determination and whatever was left in our wallets after buying groceries. We’re talking serious bootstrap energy here…Think of us as the medical clinic equivalent of that indie band recording their first album in someone’s garage. Except instead of making music, we’re trying to revolutionize menopause care. Same spirit, slightly different goal.”

