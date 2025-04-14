Computers for Louisiana Families Announces Relaunch

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC) has announced the relaunch of its flagship initiative, the Computers for Louisiana Families (CLF) program with a fresh new look. This revitalized program continues its mission to bridge the digital divide and provide Louisiana families with access to affordable technology. Through the provision of high-quality, refurbished computers, CLF aims to support educational, professional, and personal growth, empowering individuals and families across the state.

“We’re excited to take our CLF program to new heights! We’re re-launching this program as a statewide initiative, making access to affordable technology a reality for all Louisiana residents. Digital disparities are still very prevalent throughout the state and we’ve been committed for the last 29-years to doing the work to bridge the gap,” said Michael Rachal, Executive Director of CACRC.

Launched in 2008 by the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC), the Computers for Louisiana Families (CLF) program is dedicated to addressing the digital divide in Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Each year, CLF impacts thousands of families by offering access to essential technology, such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and more. These devices are crucial tools that enhance learning, improve career opportunities, and help individuals connect with vital services.

One of CLF’s most significant contributions is improving healthcare access. In an increasingly digital world, telehealth has become an essential means for accessing health records, communicating with healthcare staff, making appointments, and managing prescriptions. CLF plays a key role in helping Louisiana residents connect with doctors, specialists, and health services online. By providing technology to families in need, CLF helps bridge gaps in healthcare, especially in underserved communities.

CLG Products

Refurbished Computers : CLF offers desktops and laptops that have been professionally refurbished and come with a one-year hardware warranty. These devices are available at discounted prices to families, seniors, veterans, and other eligible individuals. ​cacrc.com

: CLF offers desktops and laptops that have been professionally refurbished and come with a one-year hardware warranty. These devices are available at discounted prices to families, seniors, veterans, and other eligible individuals. ​cacrc.com Community Support: Through the CACRC Believes Project, CLF donates computers to nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and educational programs within Louisiana. Nominations for these donations can be submitted via email to recycle@cacrc.com.

CLF isn’t just about providing devices—it’s about fostering opportunities for success, whether it’s for students needing technology for their studies, job seekers looking for tools to improve their career prospects, or families gaining access to critical healthcare services. “We strive to support both personal and professional growth, all while ensuring our communities are equipped with the resources they need to thrive in today’s digital age,” the CLF stated.

About CACRC

CACRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to electronic scrap reduction through the responsible recycling of electronics. CACRC is also dedicated to providing high-quality, refurbished computers and components to schools, non-profits, and Louisiana families. Incorporated in 1996 and based in Baton Rouge, LA, CACRC proudly serves the citizens of our local communities and across the entire state of Louisiana. CACRC is certified to R2v3 (Responsible Recycling standard) and RIOS (Recycling Industry Operating Standards). For more information, please visit www.cacrc.com.

- Sponsors -

About Computers for Louisiana Families program

Computers for Louisiana Families (CLF) program, launched in 2008 by CACRC, is a powerful initiative that addresses the digital divide in Louisiana. By providing access to affordable technology, the program positively impacts thousands of families each year. The program has proven vital in empowering individuals with the tools they need for success, fostering personal and professional growth, and creating stronger, more connected communities across the state.