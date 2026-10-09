Courtney Bryan. Composers Now Brings Dialogues Series to New Orleans. Photo by Taylor Hunter provided by Composers Now.

NEW ORLEANS — Composers Now will bring its Dialogues series to the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Oct. 29, choosing New Orleans to launch its 2026-27 season as the organization marks its 15th anniversary.

The 7:00 p.m. program will feature three Louisiana-rooted composer-performers: New Orleans native, 2023 MacArthur Fellow and composer-pianist Courtney Bryan; Baton Rouge-born composer and trumpeter Steve Lands; and composer and violinist Sultana Isham.

Dialogues combines live performances with conversations about the ideas, influences and creative processes behind the composers’ work. Composers Now founder and Artistic Director Tania León will host the program.

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Each composer will present a chamber work of approximately 10 minutes. Bryan will perform an excerpt from her piano concerto “House of Pianos,” newly arranged for piano and string quintet. Lands will perform the Prelude and Part 1 of his “Draconid Suite” for trumpet, piano and strings alongside pianist Oscar Rossignoli. The work was inspired by the annual Draconid meteor shower. Isham will present a work for string ensemble informed by her interdisciplinary approach to sound and storytelling.

“Composers Now’s 15th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable range of artists and musical ideas that have shaped our work, and to look ahead to what’s next,” said León. “Opening our Fall/Winter season in New Orleans honors a city with an extraordinary musical legacy while celebrating the artists contributing to its creative life today. Through Dialogues, we’re proud to spotlight Courtney Bryan, Steve Lands and Sultana Isham and invite audiences into the conversations that shape their music.”

Louisiana Composers Take the Stage

Bryan, a New Orleans native, is a composer, pianist, Steinway Artist and 2023 MacArthur Fellow who serves as composer-in-residence with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. She is also the Albert and Linda Mintz Professor of Music at Newcomb College in Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts and a co-founder of the Jazz Generations Initiative, a Mellon-funded program in New Orleans and New York.

Her recent works include “Suddenly Last Summer,” an opera commissioned by the Fisher Center at Bard; “DREAMING (Freedom Sounds),” premiered by the International Contemporary Ensemble; “Visual Rhythms” for the Jacksonville Symphony; “House of Pianos,” premiered with the LA Phil New Music Group and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; and “Gathering Song,” commissioned by the New York Philharmonic. Bryan has also held residencies with Opera Philadelphia, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Jacksonville Symphony.

Lands, a Baton Rouge native, has performed and recorded with artists and ensembles including Maroon 5, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Black Keys and members of the Marsalis family. His “Draconid Suite” was originally commissioned for a performance honoring the annual Draconid meteor shower and draws its inspiration from the imagery of dragons falling from the sky.

Steve Lands. Photo provided by Composers Now.

Isham is a composer, violinist, scholar and filmmaker and an interdisciplinary fellow at the Sundance Institute. She served as a researcher and composer for the documentary “All Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk” and composed the score for the Emmy-nominated documentary “The Neutral Ground,” which earned her a 2021 International Documentary Association nomination for Best Music Score. In 2023, she made her composer-conductor debut with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

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Sultana Isham. Photo provided by Composers Now.

Her work also includes the score for the Peabody Award-winning HBO docuseries “Stax: Soulsville, USA.” An Opera America 2024-26 Discovery Grantee, Isham is developing “Rogue Objects,” an immersive planetarium opera with librettist and director Janani Balasubramanian and astrophysicists at the American Museum of Natural History.

Composers Now – Celebrating 15 Years

León, a Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator, founded Composers Now in 2010 to support living composers and introduce their work to wider audiences. She became the first Latin American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2021 and has also received a Kennedy Center Honor, the Michael Ludwig Nemmers Prize in Music Composition and the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award.

Over the past 15 years, Composers Now has supported established and emerging composers through concerts, commissions, creative residencies, mentorship and other programs. Its annual Composers Now Festival is held each February and features performances and conversations with composers.

The New Orleans program will open Composers Now’s 2026-27 season, which will continue in New York City and online with world premieres, new commissions, mentorship initiatives and composer-focused programs.