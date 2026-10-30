Compère Lapin Welcomes Back Bartender Alumni

NEW ORLEANS — Some familiar faces are returning to the bar at Compère Lapin this November as the restaurant reunites six former bartenders for a three-night celebration of its cocktail program and the people who helped shape it. The Fighting Bunnies Homecoming Weekend, set for Nov. 7–9, will feature returning alumni Ricky Gomez, Abigail Gullo and four others serving cocktails from their time at the restaurant alongside new creations from its current bar program.

The reunion brings together bartenders who helped establish and develop Compère Lapin’s cocktail program since the restaurant opened in 2015. Gomez helped launch the original bar program, while Gullo later took the helm and was named the 2016 Heaven Hill Brands/Liquor.com Bartender of the Year.

Joining Gomez and Gullo are fellow alumni Scott Hicks, Joey Laura and Erika Flowers, who was named bar lead at Compère Lapin in May 2024. The six bartenders will appear in pairs throughout the weekend, bringing back favorite cocktails they created during their time at the restaurant.

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“While Tulane celebrates its homecoming, we figured Bunny U deserves one too,” said Larry Miller, co-owner of Compère Lapin. “These are people who helped make our bar what it is, and it’s been great watching their careers grow. Having them back behind the bar, making some of their old cocktails and catching up with everyone is what this is all about. It’s a reunion, but more than anything, it’s a party.”

The restaurant will also embrace the homecoming theme with custom Fighting Bunnies pennants, pom-poms and cups.

Compère Lapin Event Details

The Fighting Bunnies Homecoming Weekend will take place Nov. 7–9 during regular evening operating hours. The bar opens at 4:30 p.m.

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Compère Lapin is located inside The Old No. 77 Hotel at 535 Tchoupitoulas St. in New Orleans. The restaurant is led by James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton.

For more information, visit www.comperelapin.com. Reservations are available through OpenTable.