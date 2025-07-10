Compass Names New Regional VP for Louisiana and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Latter & Blum | Compass have announced that David Favret has been appointed as Regional Vice President for Louisiana and Mississippi. In 2024, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the U.S. by sales volume, joined forces with Latter & Blum, #1 brokerage in the Gulf South.

A lifelong New Orleanian with over two decades of experience in residential real estate, Favret is known for his strategic mindset, deep market knowledge, and commitment to agent success. He joins Compass with extensive leadership experience, including time at Latter & Blum, the Gulf South’s top brokerage, where he earned the respect of agents and peers alike.

“David understands our communities, our clients, and the unique character of real estate in Louisiana and Mississippi,” said Rachel Hocevar, President of Compass’ Southern Markets and a Louisiana native. “He was highly requested by our agents as a proven industry veteran familiar with the nuances of local markets. Bringing him on demonstrates Compass’ commitment to investing in the region.”

- Sponsors -

As Regional Vice President, Favret will focus on delivering exceptional support to Compass agents, driving local growth, and championing Compass’ mission to help agents provide the best possible service to their clients.

“Joining Compass at this moment is an incredible opportunity,” said Favret. “I’m honored to help lead our talented agents and teams in Louisiana and Mississippi, and I look forward to working closely with them to grow their businesses and serve our communities with excellence.”

Compass operates in markets across Louisiana and Mississippi, offering agents an industry-leading technology platform, unparalleled marketing support, and a powerful national network. The company continues to expand its presence in the Gulf South with a focus on investing in local leadership and empowering agents to deliver an exceptional client experience.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com.