Company to Build $3.5M Manufacturing Facility at the Port of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Specialty industrial mechanical contractor Process Service Specialists announced it will invest $3.5 million over the next three years to establish a manufacturing facility at the Port of Lake Charles. The new facility will provide commercial and industrial steel, piping and comprehensive services to customers around the world, particularly in the semiconductor, solar panel, petrochemical and energy industries.

The company expects to create 160 direct new jobs in Calcasieu Parish over the next three years with an average annual salary of $100,000. Louisiana Economic Development also estimates the project will result in 318 indirect new jobs, for a total of 478 potential new jobs in the Southwest Region.

“We thank PSS for choosing to build at the Port of Lake Charles, where the creation of high-paying jobs will further support the southwest Louisiana economy,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This expansion is a powerful illustration of the ripple effect that manufacturing investments have on our state’s economy, resulting in more than 300 additional jobs that support the work being done at this new facility. This project is a win, not only for 160 new PSS employees with the opportunity for ever-growing wages, but for the economic activity that will be stimulated across the city, parish and region.”

PSS, which has its headquarters in Gonzales and an office in La Porte, Texas, provides a wide range of industrial services for companies seeking mechanical, catalyst, demolition, specialty welding, piping, shop fabrication, water treatment and food and beverage manufacturing solutions.

“Process Service Specialists is excited about the opportunities in the Lake Charles market,” PSS Chief Executive Officer Keith Harrison said. “We are very appreciative of the support provided by both the State of Louisiana and the Port of Lake Charles in establishing our presence.”

Construction on the 11-acre fabrication shop is underway and PSS expects operations to commence in April 2025 and ramp up over the next two years. The company estimates 15 construction jobs will be created at peak construction.

“We are excited to announce that Process Service Specialists has chosen the Port of Lake Charles Industrial Park East as the location to expand its manufacturing capabilities,” said Richert L. Self, executive director of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District. “This decision by PSS will result in meaningful positive economic growth for southwest Louisiana for years to come.”

“We are pleased to hear of Process Service Specialists’ investment in our community,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “This investment will help further diversify our economy while creating hundreds of new employment opportunities. Their global presence will help further solidify southwest Louisiana’s seat at the table when it comes to its vital importance to worldwide industrial growth.”

LED offered an incentives package that includes a $750,000 performance-based award from the state’s Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and utility repairs, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance welcomes Process Service Specialists to our area,” Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President and CEO George Swift said. “This investment in Southwest Louisiana will further diversify and strengthen our economy. The new employees will have a great impact on our region, and the services they offer will serve clients around the world. It’s another great addition to our industrial sector.”