Innovation

Company Offering ‘Sandless Sandbags’ to Hold Back Floodwater

June 11, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS – UltraTech, a Florida-based company, is now selling the UltraTech-Flood Stopper, a flood containment solution that is an alternative to traditional sand-filled bags.

The flood stopper is a lightweight bag that contains other flat and folded fabric bags that, when activated, transform into a “fortified defense against flooding.” Once exposed to water, internal polymer granules inflate the bag in less than three minutes.

There are two sizes of flood stoppers. One becomes a 12-by-24-inch bag, and the other creates a 5-foot tube. Both weigh between 30 and 40 pounds.

“We believe this flood stopper will be a game-changer,” said Tim McGrath, UltraTech vice president of sales, in a press release. “Flooding is a growing concern for many communities, especially in this region. Not only does it dramatically impact lives, but it creates complete havoc regarding insurance; even minor flooding can cause thousands of dollars of damage. With the flood stopper, you can stack the smaller bags in front of doors and low windows, and the larger stoppers can be placed in front of garage or business doors, protecting areas where water typically gets in.” 

McGrath said you can stack the bags to block waves caused by passing traffic. When they’re not in use, they can be stored in a closet or a shed.

The flood stopper is being distributed by Industrial Products in Elmwood.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

