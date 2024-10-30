Community Solar Coming to Two NOLA Public School Campuses

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS), together with real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises (GCE) and community-scale clean energy developer, Working Power, has announced a community solar project to be built on two charter school campuses, which will provide electricity to the school communities at a discounted rate.

NOLA-PS selected GCE to oversee the project, which will create community solar sites on the campuses of G.W. Carver High School and Abramson Sci Academy. The two sites will generate a total of 6.7 MW of solar power, via ground mounted solar panels, which will be sold to Entergy New Orleans. Eligible households will then be able to subscribe to the NOLA-PS Community Solar. Subscribers will enjoy an estimated savings of up to $250 per year on their Entergy bills, delivering an estimated $8.6 million in energy bill savings over the life of the project and generating lease income for NOLA-PS. This aims to directly benefit roughly 1,400 households and create many clean energy jobs.

“On behalf of NOLA Public Schools, our district is delighted to bring community solar to our campuses. This initiative represents an incredible opportunity to not only support our schools but also directly benefit the families we serve,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams. “Our goal is to create a more sustainable future for New Orleans, and this project does exactly that—reducing energy costs for families while contributing to cleaner energy for our city. This is about more than just saving on electricity; it’s about creating a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Green Coast and Working Power are partnering with Thrive New Orleans to provide workforce training and education, Solar Alternatives for solar design, installation, and maintenance, and will also work with Neighborhood Sun, an experienced national subscriber management firm.

“We’re really proud to be a part of this development because it fits perfectly with Green Coast’s mission in that it lets our local community be a part of the clean energy transition,” said Green Coast Enterprises CEO, Jackie Dadakis. “We’re making the New Orleans grid greener, and our neighbors get to be part of the benefit. It’s a perfect partnership of community and business. It’s our goal to develop many more of these cost-savings solar communities across our area.”

Co-developer, Working Power brings expertise from developing over 15 MW of community solar as well as financing and equity to support the development of this project that will deliver at least 20% energy bill savings to low-income households and generate revenue for NOLA-PS that can then be reinvested in support of their school community.

“We are thrilled to be co-developing this first of its kind community solar project in partnership with Green Coast Enterprises for the benefit of the NOLA-PS community and families who will benefit from energy savings,” said Working Power Senior Project Developer, Nora Barger.

Initial funding for the project comes from a Community Power Accelerator Prize that NOLA-PS won through the U.S. Department of Energy National Community Solar Partnership. The up to $400,000 prize, secured in phases as the development progresses, will be used for pre-development of the solar sites. The remainder of the $18 Million development will come from Working Power’s Working Power Impact Fund (WPIF), the state’s solar for all program, the green Bank of New Orleans, and investment tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

NOLA-PS was the only school district in the Gulf South to be awarded a federal prize.

“I’m incredibly proud that NOLA Public Schools is taking the lead in bringing community solar to our campuses. This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability, not just in education but also in the way we serve our broader community,” said Orleans Parish School Board President, Katie Baudouin. “By harnessing clean energy, we are lowering energy costs for our families while setting an example of environmental stewardship for our students. Being recognized with a federal grant for this initiative highlights our district’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to improving the quality of life for all those we serve.”

The NOLA-PS Community Solar project is expected to be making power by the second quarter of 2026. Prior to that, eligible families will be given sign-up information. It’s predicted to serve 1400 households affiliated with the two schools.